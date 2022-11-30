Brian Pisarek Aitkin City Council

Aitkin Fire Chief Brian Pisarek announced the retirement of John Lundquist who served the community for 21 years and nine months.

The Aitkin City Council discussed whether to change the outdoor seating ordinance permanently.

During a regular council meeting on Nov. 21, a previously tabled discussion on outdoor seating was brought back up since the summer season was over and chairs were back inside.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.