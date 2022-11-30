The Aitkin City Council discussed whether to change the outdoor seating ordinance permanently.
During a regular council meeting on Nov. 21, a previously tabled discussion on outdoor seating was brought back up since the summer season was over and chairs were back inside.
Mayor Megan Workman asked council members, public work’s Lon Nicko and police chief Paul Ryan if they had heard any complaints about last season’s outdoor seating. They replied that they had not heard anything.
Local business owner Amanda Lowe added, “We would request that the city actually change the ordinance instead of just postponing it.” Lowe went on to note that the outdoor seating at The Beanery and The Block North Brew Pub is ADA-compliant.
“It’s a big part of our business,” said Lowe. “People love it in the community, so we would really hate to see it go and we would appreciate it if the council made a decision instead of continuing to table it.”
“There’s a neighboring city that has a pretty detailed ordinance that explains the liquor part of it,” added Aitkin County Economic Development Coordinator Mark Jeffers. “I would suggest taking a look at (it).”
The council decided to table the discussion until a later meeting to research the matter further.
Retirement
John Lundquist recently retired from the Aitkin Fire Department with 21 years and nine months of service to the community.
“We appreciate his service for all the years,” said Aitkin fire chief Brian Pisarek. “We will be looking for some new folks to come in.”
For those interested in joining the fire department, applications can be obtained by talking to any firefighter. Paid training is available.
Nicko’s Updates
“We’ve got some snow now,” noted Nicko. “Most people have got their sidewalks clean. But, there’s a lot of people who have not yet.”
Sidewalks are to be snow-free within 24 hours after a snowstorm has ended. Residents who do not comply with the snow regulations may receive a citation.
As for parking, it “wasn’t too bad,” said Nicko. “Twenty-one tickets,” added Ryan.
Once the weather cools down, the skating rink will start being flooded. If a warming house attendant is hired, ice skates will be available.
Fireworks
“We got an email from the fireworks company,” said council member Leeann Moriarty. “They can’t do it on the 4th of July for a commitment reason.”
As a result, fireworks are scheduled for July 2, with a rain day scheduled on July 8.
Other Business
Only one meeting will be held in July 2023 on July 17 due to the 4th of July holiday.
City Administrator Mike Skrbich recognized the election results and Chris Dotzler and Julie Miller have been elected to the council.
The walkable audit for Aitkin will be in the spring of 2023.
Dotzler mentioned that he has received some phone calls regarding property taxes.
The next Aitkin City Council meeting will be held on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. Previous meeting minutes can be found online at www.ci.aitkin.mn.us/.
