Theresa Butcher and Megan Workman

Theresa Butcher, left, was recognized for her years of service as the accounting clerk for the city of Aitkin. Presenting the award was Mayor Megan Workman.

Terri (Theresa) Butcher was recognized for her service during a regular Aitkin City Council meeting held on Feb. 6. Butcher has retired from the accounting clerk position. 

“Thank you for your dedication and years of service to the city of Aitkin,” said Mayor Megan Workman. 

