Theresa Butcher, left, was recognized for her years of service as the accounting clerk for the city of Aitkin. Presenting the award was Mayor Megan Workman.
Terri (Theresa) Butcher was recognized for her service during a regular Aitkin City Council meeting held on Feb. 6. Butcher has retired from the accounting clerk position.
“Thank you for your dedication and years of service to the city of Aitkin,” said Mayor Megan Workman.
The city is now looking to fill this position and it is listed on the city website at www.ci.aitkin.mn.us/.
Signs
There was discussion as to replacing Aitkin’s welcome signs. The council accepted two different grant funds in relation to this, one being a IRRRB grant and another from Aitkin County.
Quotes were obtained for the new welcome sign. “The lower of the two is refacing the signs that are there and making some repairs,” said Mike Skrbich, city administrator.
Council member Julie Miller clarified and added, “when we move forward with a grant, we’re not necessarily committed to this bid.”
Council member Kathy Galliger had concerns and noted, “I’m just looking at life expectancy and I’m somewhat disappointed in both bids.”
Park Update
During committee updates, council member Jason Henke described a park meeting held on Jan. 25.
“The biggest takeaway from it is that the idea of this isn’t to just come in and drop in an entire park all of a sudden,” said Henke. “They kind of build it as a 50-year plan.”
Miller is also on the park committee and added, “If you have the overall vision and there’s an agreement upon that, then you can come in and do things in phases.”
There was also discussion about what a “plan b” would look like if the funding for the proposed community center at Aitkin City Park falls through again this year.
Other Business
American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds were allocated to the police department for a new air conditioner unit.
The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Aitkin Public Library at 6 p.m. Previous minutes can be found online at www.ci.aitkin.mn.us/.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.