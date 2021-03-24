For the third time this month, Aitkin City Council members resolved to express their dissatisfaction with legislation being floated at the state level.
Earlier in March, members voted to create resolutions opposing two bills being read in the Minnesota House. At their March 15 meeting they approved resolutions against HF and HF 1213 and 1277, Resolution 2021-03-15A expresses Aitkin’s opposition to House File 1213, which seeks to manipulate municipalities by offering increased state aid if they agree to close their municipal liquor stores. “Munis” as they are known, often provide a large portion of the income in small towns, offsetting the need to levy residents as much. This is particularly an issue in poorer counties where property taxes are low.
Resolution 2021-03-15B expresses opposition to HF1277, which would prevent political subdivisions from using public money to fund lobbying. This resolution also targets smaller cities and towns that rarely have budgets to fund their own lobbyists, so it reduces those units’ ability to get their concerns heard by the legislature. At the March 15 city council meeting, members voted to draft yet another resolution. This time, council member Kathy Galliger drew their attention to Senate File SF915, which would take away local units’ ability to do their own zoning and planning.
Galliger expressed frustration with the continued effort to erode local control and moved that the council draft the third resolution, to be voted on at the next regular council meeting on April 5.
“This is just another assault on the ability of local units of government to manage their own business,” Galliger said.
She added that the League of Minnesota Cities has a discussion of the pros and cons of proposed legislation.
“The state just keeps trying to take authority from counties and townships, and now they are going after cities,” she said.
SOUTHGATE DRIVE REDEVELOPMENT
Resolution 2021-03-15D was passed, in which the city council approved requesting and accepting funding from IRRRB for a commercial redevelopment project at 190 Southgate Dr. in Aitkin.
PUBLIC HEARING SET FOR BOND ISSUANCE
The city will hold a public hearing on April 19 at 6 p.m., by remote or electronic means, to accept public comment on the 2021 Street Reconstruction Plan for Aitkin and for the proposed issuance of general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $1,200,000. The funds raised will be used to fund the approved street reconstruction plan.
The public meeting notice states that if a petition requesting a vote on the issuance of bonds is signed by a number of voters equal to 5% or more of the votes cast in the city in the last general election, the city will have to get approval of a majority of the voters in an election, prior to issuing the bonds. Such a petition would have to be filed with the city within 30 days after the public hearing.
FOOD TRUCK PERMIT ISSUED
The council approved a permit for Smokey Jake’s BBQ food truck to operate on the south side of the Aitkin County Government center and on 4th St. NW near Hometown Building Supply on specified dates in 2021.
The next regular meeting of the Aitkin City Council is planned for 6 p.m. Monday, April 5, at the Aitkin Public Library.
