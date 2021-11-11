A rare packed meeting room for last week’s regular meeting of the Aitkin City Council was the result of a public hearing on the annexation by ordinance of properties adjacent to the city on Westwood Dr.
Mike Olsen of Aitkin Township spoke to council on behalf of himself and landowners Joe Bates and Dave Rom, whose properties were also being annexed.
Four concerns expressed by the landowners were the increase in property taxes, concerns about being able to hunt on their properties, the inconvenience of tying into the city utilities and being able to have livestock on their properties.
Other landowners have concerns that their properties will be annexed without their consent, to which Mayor Megan Workman responded, “You will not be annexed into the city unless you specifically request to be annexed, or your property is surrounded by city properties.”
Workman apologized for any inconvenience caused by the change, but said it was in the best interest of the city of Aitkin to have properties that benefit from city services be taxed for the provision of those services. A request for annexation was set in motion because of a property owner who requested city services. Minnesota State Statute 414.033 supports the annexation of properties; hunting and farm animal ownership do not appear to be threatened by the annexation, according to the mayor.
Aitkin Township Chair Terry Betley also addressed the meeting and gave some historical context for the discussion. Betley is a surveyor, and said that he has assisted the city with pretty much every annexation it has conducted since the 1980s.
At an earlier time, the owner of three of these properties resisted the city’s desire to annex them, and the matter was dropped. The parcels remained in the township at that time. Other annexations, such as one requested for Southgate Dr., have not gone forward because of lack of consent by some landowners.
Council member Amanda Lowe explained that the city has been considering ways to add to its tax base for years, and annexation is one of the only options. “This was not an intentionally cold and callous decision,” she said.
The motion to approve Ordinance 401, annexing the described 24.22 acre property in Aitkin Township, was put forward by council member Kathy Galliger. Galliger explained, “The property is surrounded by city property. Also the city’s sewer fund is funded by property taxes, so that the city can do required projects.” In response to a comment from one of the landowners that there should be a plan that had input from taxpayers, Galliger responded, “This is just the first step and we have not had a chance to engage in a long term planning process.”
The motion to annex was approved unanimously by council vote, but the annexation is subject to approval by the state of Minnesota.
OFFICERS SWORN IN
Mayor Workman administered the oath office to two new Aitkin city police officers, Brandon Koonce and Josiah Fuhrman.
CITY PARK IMPROVEMENT
Lowe has applied for a grant which would pay for the services of an architect ahead of the receipt of the state capital project money. The grant would be for approximately $20,000. Lowe asked council members if they had other money available to use as a match. If not, she would like approval to apply for the grant money.
City Administrator Mike Skrbich said that, “Waiting for capital project funding would put at risk existing project timelines because of seasonal constraints. The city really does need to get blueprints and other documents and move forward on that phase of the project.” In light of that, Skrbich would like council approval to move forward with the project. Time is of the essence, he said.
Council member Jason Henke moved the city start looking for an architectural firm to start moving the project forward. The motion was approved unanimously.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
Amanda Lowe’s resignation was accepted with regret by council members. Lowe said she would like to remain on the Parks Committee and plans to stay active in city affairs. Nov. 15 will be her last meeting.
Council members approved a variance request from Erik Huff, owner of the Huff Entertainment Center at 190 Southgate Dr. Huff is requesting continued use of 9 ft. parking stall width as approved for the Pamida that was previously located in the building. Huff stated in his proposal that the proposed additional parking spaces that would result could accommodate overflow, staff parking and anticipated growth of the business.
The Aitkin Liquor Store has requested additional drainage in the parking lot, draining into the river, to mitigate flooding in the basement. Council approved the additional drainage.
The city administrator approved the sale of a city property contingent on the owner taking responsibility for any additional expenses. Lowe moved to accept the sale; council approved unanimously.
Aitkin Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Taylor Erickson requested a Special Event permit for the Aitkin Fish House Parade, starting at the Aitkin County Fairgrounds and going through the city on the usual route. Galliger moved to approve, council members voted to approve, with Leann Moriarty abstaining.
The next regular meeting of the Aitkin City Council is Monday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.