A retirement and library lighting topped the matters discussed at the March 28 meeting of the Aitkin City Council.
Greg Handt, of the street department, submitted a resignation effective April 4.
Council Member Jason Henke said as lights burn out in the Aitkin Library, they are being upgraded to LED lights at approximately $150 per light.
“We thought is may be cheaper to get it done in one fell swoop,” he said, adding that the energy consumption may be cut in half. “It seems like they will pay for themselves.”
City Administrator Mike Skrbich said the library lighting will be discussed at a meeting on April 11. Three bids for the work were submitted.
OTHER BUSINESS
• Street Supervisor Lon Nicko said repairs are needed on the city dump truck. He had one estimate and was waiting for a couple more. The council approved the necessary repair.
• The council also approved a request from Police Chief Paul Ryan to apply for a grant for ALICE training (active shooter) for members of the police department.
• The council approved a raffle for April 30 by the Riceland Chapter of Minnesota Deer Hunters Association.
• Garrison Disposal sent a letter to the city noting that it would continue its donation of collecting trash from the downtown decorative containers.
• Tom Mayfield of National Healthcare Capital, addressed the council about two expansions this year for Riverwood Healthcare Center, in Aitkin and McGregor. Riverwood CFO Casey Johnson explained the plans to expand surgical services at the hospital in Aitkin and also build a new clinic in McGregor. Johnson said when the clinic/hospital was built in 2002, there were about 600 surgeries performed per year.
“Last month we had over 300 surgeries,” Johnson said.
In McGregor, the aging clinic will be replaced by a new building on 15 acres on Hwy. 210.
Mayfield has approached the city of Aitkin in the past for Riverwood projects. Riverwood has used some of the city’s bonding capacity which helps it get a better tax rate.
“There’s no liability to the city,” added Mayfield.
“I don’t’ anticipate us needing our bonding capacity,” said Skrbich, “with no projects planned.”
Mayfield said he will also be approaching other cities on this matter.
