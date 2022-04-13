At the April 4 regular meeting of the Aitkin City Council, members considered three amendments to the planning and zoning ordinance. The council approved all three changes.
The city planning commission is satisfied with the language in ordinance 405, which amends chapter 152 by clearly defining the difference between a towing yard and an auto repair shop. The definition is important because previous parties were planning to do things that the city didn’t want taking place in the city limits, such as storing wrecked cars.
Ordinance 406 amends slaughter regulations in chapter 152 of the planning and zoning ordinance. The council “went back and forth on this to make sure that an exiting, permitted business was not adversely affected by any language changes,” said city administrator, Mike Skrbich. The other shop that applied was doing some things associated with animal slaughter of which the city did not approve. Council member Kathy Galliger stated that she still doesn’t think the definition is complete enough.
“In the properties that were just annexed, residents can have whatever animals they wish, but there is a provision preventing animal by products from entering the city of Aitkin wastewater collection system,” Skrbich explained. “The change to zoning is aimed at commercial businesses.”
Ordinance 407 amends chapter 152 language around allowing residential planned unit developments in the downtown mixed-use zoning area. Maryhill Manor and Aitkin Manor already meet the criteria, so there is precedent, but now it will be in writing.
“Any actual development will be subject to public hearings and will end up in front of the council for approval anyway, but the zoning change says PUDs are allowed in the city,” Skrbich explained.
City council members also approved Resolution 22-04-04C, approving joint powers agreements with the state of Minnesota and the city of Aitkin on behalf of its city attorney and police department.
JULY 4 FIREWORKS
A contract to provide fireworks has been secured, Skrbich told council members.
“The price has gone up a bit and I am not very familiar with how this is all funded, so I have asked to have a meeting of the fireworks committee,” Skrbich said. As soon as committee members are available, there will be a meeting to finalize the plans for fireworks.
Mayor Megan Workman commented there are currently no COVID-19 restrictions in place that will affect the celebrations, which will take place shortly before the date of the county fair.
There was a discussion about the benefits of each of two possible locations for the fireworks.
Parking is not an issue at the fairgrounds and no overtime for extra police officers is incurred by the city. Also there are more restrooms at the fairgrounds, but the other option still under consideration is the city park.
HANDT RETIREMENT
Greg Handt retired from the street department after more than 35 years of service; April 4 was Handt’s last day and he took his last day off, said street department supervisor, Lon Nicko. Workman thanked Handt for his service to the city. A plaque will be presented to Handt at the April 18 meeting of the city council.
The next regular meeting of the Aitkin City Council will be April 18 at 6 p.m. at the Aitkin Public Library Community Room.
