At its Feb. 1 regular meeting, the Aitkin City Council officially transferred its Board of Equalization responsibilities to Aitkin County.
Council member Kathy Galliger opposed, saying prior to the vote that she had recently completed the required training, giving the city options beyond the transfer of duties. Galliger cited her reason for opposing the move as her belief that the city should not be giving up its power to the county.
“These powers are responsibilities given to the city by the Minnesota Legislature,” she said.
New Aitkin police officer Brandon Koonce was introduced. Koonce said he had 20 years of military experience as well as experience in the criminal justice system. He has four children.
Council members welcomed him to Aitkin.
Fire Chief Brian Pisarek reminded council members that the fire department meeting with township officials was scheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the fire hall in Aitkin. The two council members on the budget committe will attend and report back to the rest of the council.
The council unanimously approved a professional services contract with David Drown and Associates. Council member Kathy Galliger said it had been five years since a job study was done, so it was time to have someone look at that.
City Administrator Rose Beverly said that the city passed its recent pay equity study by a narrow margin.Pay equity is evaluated based on years of service, gender and current pay.
Galliger said that the Public Utillities Commission had reconsidered the idea of having regular meetings with city council members and decided that they would be held on an as-needed basis rather than regularly scheduled dates.
The next city council meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Feb. 16 at the Aitkin Public Library.
