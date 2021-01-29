Members present: Amanda Lowe, Jason Henke, Lara Parkin, Dan Jones

Absent: Lynn Wenzel, Hannah Colby, Alan Monroe, Penny Harms

 

Discussion

An overview of the project and financials were presented by Amanda to the group a budget of $360.000.00 was identified for the new project.

The committee decided we need to change the name of the project from “warming house” into something greater that shows the community the building will center around the community.

The following uses were identified within the community as uses for the facility:

    •    Warming house/ skate rentals

    •    Community Educations programs and storage- snow shoes, skiing, etc

    •    Family / School Reunions

    •    Birthday Parties

    •    SAFE building for events within the City Park area- First Aid, Weather related issues for Little League and other sporting events at the City Park

    •    Tournament HUB for sporting events

A need was identified for digital reservations which will be discussed at a later time

Another need is to identify and social media “guru” to help promote the fundraising efforts, donations, etc.

Opportunities

County Grants

IRRRB

Blandin Foundation

Community Ed Partnership

Possibility of 2- 4 fundraisers throughout the process however are focus will be on grants.

Stake Holders – several stake holders were identified and the committee will continue to add to the list at each meeting

Additional committee members are needed who have a stake in events that would help the use of the facility.

Follow up

Email the group the parking funding excel spreadsheet- Amanda

Contact Chris Ishmal from IRRB- Amanda

Layout plan and stake holders- ALL

Dashboard pricing-  Amanda

Name for project- ALL

