Members present: Amanda Lowe, Jason Henke, Lara Parkin, Dan Jones
Absent: Lynn Wenzel, Hannah Colby, Alan Monroe, Penny Harms
Discussion
An overview of the project and financials were presented by Amanda to the group a budget of $360.000.00 was identified for the new project.
The committee decided we need to change the name of the project from “warming house” into something greater that shows the community the building will center around the community.
The following uses were identified within the community as uses for the facility:
• Warming house/ skate rentals
• Community Educations programs and storage- snow shoes, skiing, etc
• Family / School Reunions
• Birthday Parties
• SAFE building for events within the City Park area- First Aid, Weather related issues for Little League and other sporting events at the City Park
• Tournament HUB for sporting events
A need was identified for digital reservations which will be discussed at a later time
Another need is to identify and social media “guru” to help promote the fundraising efforts, donations, etc.
Opportunities
County Grants
IRRRB
Blandin Foundation
Community Ed Partnership
Possibility of 2- 4 fundraisers throughout the process however are focus will be on grants.
Stake Holders – several stake holders were identified and the committee will continue to add to the list at each meeting
Additional committee members are needed who have a stake in events that would help the use of the facility.
Follow up
Email the group the parking funding excel spreadsheet- Amanda
Contact Chris Ishmal from IRRB- Amanda
Layout plan and stake holders- ALL
Dashboard pricing- Amanda
Name for project- ALL
