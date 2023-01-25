The final meeting of the Palisade City Council for 2022 was held on Dec. 7.

The city will do a quitclaim deed on the VFW property back to Aitkin County with no deed restrictions before the end of the year. A quitclaim deed transfers Minnesota real estate with no warranty of title, www.deedclaim.com said, “The person who signs a quitclaim deed transfers whatever interest he or she has in the property but makes no promises about the status of the property’s title.”

