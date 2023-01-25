The final meeting of the Palisade City Council for 2022 was held on Dec. 7.
The city will do a quitclaim deed on the VFW property back to Aitkin County with no deed restrictions before the end of the year. A quitclaim deed transfers Minnesota real estate with no warranty of title, www.deedclaim.com said, “The person who signs a quitclaim deed transfers whatever interest he or she has in the property but makes no promises about the status of the property’s title.”
FIRE DEPARTMENT OFFICERS
New officers for the Palisade Fire Department are as follows: chief Jere Gruhlke, assistant chief one Josh Spolarich, assistant chief two Brandon Kullhem, captain one Kent Olesen, captain two Kip Studaker, secretary Bob Kiehm, treasurer Jim Hicks, safety officers Faren Riggs and Jim Hicks, grass rig Clint DeMenge and Warren Witt, rescue rig Bob Kiehm and first responders, tanker one Curt Carlson and Reid Riggs, tanker two, Joel Robinson, engine four Pete Howe and Devon Lamke, engine six Brandon Kullhem and Kent Olesen, SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus) maintenance Kent Olesen and Reid Riggs. The gambling manager and assistant manager are to be determined.
HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN
The city adopted a Hazard Mitigation Plan. These plans typically reduce loss of life and property by minimizing the impact of disasters beginning with the identification of natural disaster risks and vulnerabilities for the area.
OTHER BUSINESS
The following businesses in the community were approved for the sale of cigarettes and alcohol: Palisade Cafe, Rustic Trail, Palisade One-Stop/Co-op.
Some employee hours and compensation were topics of discussion in a previous closed meeting and approved. The Palisade Municipal Liquor Store Manager Sharon Barnes, City Maintenance Supervisor Jami Packer and City Clerk Kathy Eklund may have increased hours and will be compensated accordingly.
The council made a unanimous decision that the city will not perform any commercial property snow removal.
The city purchased a color photocopier in the amount of $750. This machine will also provide scanning of large documents.
The city will continue to use mail-in balloting for Palisade residents during elections.
Council member Barb Packer said she has been trying to get into the Facebook accounts for the city and she has been unsuccessful at acquiring passwords. Packer has been advised by a data company to create an official website for Palisade.
A statement was made by Mayor Pam Nordstrom that cellphone use at city meetings is now prohibited. People in attendance at the council meetings are asked to silence their phones/devices for the duration of the meeting.
UPCOMING MEETINGS
The next meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. at city hall.
Council meeting minutes are posted at city hall in Palisade when approved by the council.
