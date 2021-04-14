At the April 5 regular meeting of the Aitkin City Council, council member Amanda Lowe proposed a plan to begin working with a consultant from Bolton and Menk to create a design for a community space and warming house that includes concessions.
The proposal, which was approved unanimously by the council, would replace the skate park at Aitkin City Park, built about a decade ago, with pickleball courts and a new architect-designed community space.
Lowe spoke about a recent field trip she and the other park committee members took to the Range Cities to look at similar facilities that the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board has funded for parks and warming houses.
Committee members viewed a community facility in Cook, Minnesota that is rented out by the city for $100 per day.
Grants were recently awarded to the city that can be used for a variety of projects that benefit older Americans, and the improved park facilities would meet that criteria. Lowe said that the American Association of Retired Persons also makes grants that could be used because of the demographics of Aitkin County.
Engineer Phil Martin and Lon Nicko of the city’s street department did a walk through of the existing skate park with Lowe.
They determined that some of the infrastructure and equipment is deteriorating and trash was visible on site. They are proposing removing the skate park and putting in three pickleball courts and two basketball courts.
The city is working with a company called Ultimate Playground that has a program that the city of Aitkin can use to get help with programming and purchasing park equipment. Benches and shady seating areas would be among the planned changes.
The parks committee plans to survey Aitkin residents to see what additional features are desired for the improved park.
The committee created an updated logo to replace Make Your Mark and built a temporary website with a DONATE button. Lowe asked to have a secure bank account established to accept donations for the park project.
HEINS PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT
The John and Darla Heins property on Riverdale Dr. behind the Minnesota DNR building in Aitkin was approved for subdivision and development at an earlier meeting.
As survey work was done, it was discovered that there are no recorded utility easements for that property and the adjacent Gary Weston property.
City Street Commissioner Bob Nicko told city council members that the city is responsible for establishing those easements, so the cost would not be passed on to landowners.
The work that has to be done will cost the city $4,050 that was not in the budget for this year. Because there are several easements to be recorded, it is most cost effective for the city to get them all recorded at the same time, and the spending was approved by the council.
Martin explained that issues such as this can arise when properties have been in the same ownership for many years, and when the utilities were originally connected there was just a “handshake agreement” in place that was never formalized.
The lack of a formal agreement often comes to light when there is a title transfer, he said. This resolution “is just cleaning up and formalizing agreements that were done informally in the past,” said Martin.
Heins also applied for a variance to allow building on his subdivisions within the shoreland zone. The request was to reduce the setback from the river with a set of conditions (which are listed in the resolution).
In discussion, council member Kathy Galliger asked for confirmation that no private sewers would be constructed within the setback area. Heins assured the council that no private sewers were planned for his subdivision. Resolution 2021-04-05C approving both requests related to the subdivision was approved unanimously.
STREETS PROJECT
One bid was received for the 2021 city street improvement project package. Martin explained the bid process, saying he was comfortable with the contract and recommending the council approve the bid. The council unanimously approved accepting the bid.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
• City Administrator Rose Beverly presented vacation memorandum of understanding with employees that would require employees to use their accumulated vacation time before June 30.
• City council members approved reinstatement of Aitkin dog licensing requirements. The rules were waived during the pandemic but council member Leeann Moriarty believes reinstating the requirement would be beneficial to the city. Licenses would be sold for $5 at the police department. Public information will be given out to alert residents about the change.
• Council passed a resolution opposing HF1104 which proposes protecting peace officers from liability for injury and damages they cause while on duty. Resolution 2021-04-05D was approved unanimously.
• The city council meeting was closed to consider a matter of attorney-client privilege related to the lease of temporary office space at 209 Minnesota Ave. N.
• Members heard about a fundraising event on June 18, starting at the DNR Kimberly River Access. “Paddle Your Glass Off” will end up with a local brew tasting at the Aitkin Campground.
• Aitkin resident Larry Shaskey filed another complaint with the city, requesting installation of access ramps at the intersection of Second Avenue and Third Street SE in Aitkin. Shaskey said it is currently unsafe for people needing wheelchairs and other devices to cross at that intersection.
Shaskey, who had joined via electronic meeting connection, was told that the city’s public works committee would be meeting on April 12 and had plans to get out to the intersection where the handicap access crossing is needed. There is no money currently in the budget for that work. Galliger said she would like to see a more comprehensive plan, rather than spending money piecemeal fixing one trouble spot at a time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.