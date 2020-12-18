The Aitkin City Council approved its budget and levy resolutions Dec. 7.
The city of Aitkin budget committee proposal put forward in September reflects the $130,000 loss suffered by the city. The $1,370,276 levy, which is a 14.73% increase over 2020, would help replace some of that loss of revenue.
The finance committee met recently to go through the budget line by line and could find no surplus anywhere in the budget, said council member Leeann Moriarty.
Council member Kathy Galliger said that even with the levy, there will be a need to be careful with city finances this year.
After approving the budget and levy resolutions, the council discussed reducing liquor license fees for businesses selling alcohol, because they continue to suffer losses due to the COVID-19 ‘pause’.
Moriarty said she thinks the reduction will have to be done month by month, due to uncertainty about the length of the current pause.
Aitkin Mayor Gary Tibbitts asked whether a reduction in rent was being considered for those who rent from the city; council members Amanda Lowe and Moriarty suggested using the same guidelines that were used during the previous shutdown.
MAYOR
Outgoing Mayor Gary Tibbitts had his last meeting with the Range Area Mayors last week. The last bonding bill was very successful for range cities, he reported. A number of projects will be paid directly from the bonding bill. The Cuyuna Lakes Bike Trail project is approved from Riverton to Brainerd; and once the current leg is done, the final leg from Aitkin to Deerwood will be initiated.
PARK IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
When former Aitkin School District Community Education Coordinator Krista Olson was still working on the park project, she wrote a grant request to the Hallett Trust.
Lowe recently sent a followup email asking about the status of the request, and was informed that the trust had donated $10,000 to the park project, bringing this month’s donations to $11,000. Two sheds have been put in place at the park.
HEINS PROPERTY
John and Darla Heins attended the meeting to request approval to put in a housing development on the site of the trailer park they own on Riverdale Drive at the Ripple River.
Starting in January 2020, the Heinses and other neighbors have been working with the city to get an adjacent property owned by Gary Weston cleaned up; in September Weston left the property and the house was burned by the Aitkin Fire Department in a training burn. Neighbors had been concerned that the Weston property lowered the value of surrounding properties.
The planning commission determined that the former trailer park would be a suitable location for development. The city’s comprehensive plan will be amended to accommodate the change.
John said he plans to divide the 5.5-acre property into sub-parcels that would create sellable parcels on the river. In the future they will bring an overview/sketch from the surveyor showing the lot lines that will reflect the subdivisions. Hydrologist Patty Lindgren from DNR marked the high water level and the Heinses were satisfied with the way it was marked out. There is city sewer to the site, and a well and natural gas. The couple plans to set up an association agreement to pay for future expenses, since the road would remain private.
Council approved the resolution amending the comprehensive plan to allow the change in use from Rural Transition to Residential zoning. Ordinance No. 399 was passed with the undertanding that there is a fee involved in changing the zoning map.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.