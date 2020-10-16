Aitkin, MN (56431)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow late. Low 24F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.