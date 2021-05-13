At the May 3 regular meeting of the Aitkin City Council, Todd Hagen, Senior Municipal Advisor of Ehlers and Associates, Public Finance Advisors, provided an update to the council about the issuance of bonds for the implementation of the street reconstruction plan.
Hagen presented a pre-sale report to set the stage for the sale of bond series 2021-A on June 7, 2021. The public hearing on the reconstruction was held on April 19. The pre-sale report included an executive summary of the proposed bond issue that will finance various 2021 street projects and an equipment portion to finance the acquisition of an new plow truck for the city. Hagen looked at outstanding debt, including the series 2018-A general obligation bond that financed First St. NW street improvement work.
That bond series has a 3.74% interest rate and has 13 years of payments remaining; this bond issuance could refinance that at a lower rate of interest and save the city about $60,000 over the 13 years remaining in life of that loan. The bonds will raise $2.24 million total, but three different objectives will be accomplished with the 15 year bond.
The city of Aitkin is rated ‘A’ by Standard and Poors for bonding and it’s a pretty straightforward process from here on — mostly documentation that can be accomplished prior to the final interview with S&P by conference call.
The bond sale bid report will be presented June 7 at the regular city council meeting and the money should be available on June 24. City council members approved the bond issue unanimously.
RYAN SWORN IN
Aitkin’s new Chief of Police, Paul Ryan, was sworn in at the meeting. His appointment was celebrated with cake. The Age will be publishing a separate article with a more in-depth story introducing the new chief, who has been involved in Aitkin law enforcement for almost 30 years.
CREAMERY PARKING LOT
A small amount of property was added to the former Aitkin Creamery property, which will enable Phil Martin from Bolton and Menck to start working on plans for the city’s new Creamery Parking Lot.
Dave Cluff from Aitkin Public Utilities agreed with the proposal to include an electric car charging station in the plan. The council unanimously approved moving forward.
2021 FIREWORKS
Council member Leann Moriarty reported that the fireworks account has a credit from last year, when the fireworks display was canceled due to COVID-19.
The city would like to do some kind of a drive-in fireworks display. Bunker Hill Drive seemed like a logical spot and Todd Sandberg (CEO, Riverwood) approved with the caveat that people would not be parking or congregating on Bunker Hill Drive because of the need to maintain access for emergency vehicles and helicopters. A communication plan is being developed. Moriarty wants to ensure that there is a firm plan in place.
“Fairgrounds access is still somewhat up in the air, so it’s important that we settle on a firm plan as far in advance as possible,” Moriarty added.
Plans may still change after the fairgrounds committee’s next meeting to discuss Gov. Walz recent lifting of restrictions on gatherings. The city will be doing press releases to make sure everyone knows what is happening with fireworks this July 4. Bunker Hill Drive is highly visible from various locations around Aitkin.
BEAVERS WORKING ON THE RIVER
County Commissioner Mark Wedel alerted the city that there are beavers working on the Ripple River. Moriarty said the Ripple River from the boat launch to the Mississippi is being cleaned every week by the Chamber of Commerce, so nothing unexpected should happen in that part of the river that would affect use of the river by recreational watercraft.
RECYCLING CENTER
The county voted to write a letter in support of a new conditional use permit for the new tenant (Waste Management, Inc.) of the county’s recycling center. The existing CUP did not carry over from the previous tenant, Garrison Disposal.
The next regular meeting of the Aitkin City Council is May 17 at 6 p.m. at the Aitkin Public Library.
