The city of Aitkin will continue its annual cleaning plan with Johnson Jet-Line Inc., a sewer cleaning and pipe inspection company.
During a regular Aitkin City Council meeting held on Feb. 21, these services were discussed.
“We’ve used this company for four years now,” said Aitkin Public Works Supervisor Lon Nicko. “They have done our entire town. We do a four-year rotation and we go through all the sewer lines.”
There are benefits from the city using the Johnson Jet-Line’s services.
“Since hiring this company and (using) the maintenance program, we’ve significantly cut back on blockages and problems,” said Nicko. “By using them again, we’ll be able to compare notes from four years ago when they first started to see if there have been changes in some of the lines that we have problems with.”
This service is already included in the budget and was approved again by the council.
Aitkin’s Story
Economic Coordinator Mark Jeffers gave an update from Aitkin County.
The new branding for the county is set to be released in the springtime. “Our communication and branding is: What is Aitkin’s story?” said Jeffers. “We need to understand what we’re really good at.” Jeffers went on to note that one of these things is the trails, both river trails and ATV trails.
Jeffers noted there are different grants available through the county. Some of these grants are for businesses and others specifically for childcare facilities. More information can be found on the county website at www.co.aitkin.mn.us/.
As for business development in the area, Jeffers said, “If you go downtown today versus five years ago, you will see a difference in the amount of people who are down there every day.”
Stauber Proposal
Pete Stauber is the U.S. representative for Minnesota for the 8th district. Stauber accepts community funding requests. Last year, Aitkin council submitted and was awarded funding for upgrading Aitkin’s water tower. This year, the council decided to submit for a new sewer treatment plant.
Ash Trees
The city of Aitkin has been working with Troy Holcomb from the DNR to create a plan in preparation for the ash borer, an insect, to arrive in the area. In other parts of the country, the ash borer has decimated ash tree populations.
“We’re hoping to be proactive,” said Nicko. The ash trees in town on public property were surveyed, counted, and suggestions were made for some to be removed. “Once the tree is taken down, a tree has to be replanted in place of it,” added Nicko.
Other business
Civic Systems, a payroll and HR company, was approved to process payroll on a need-to-use basis.
Kari Jacobson was hired as a temporary accountant for the city.
“Businesses downtown are requesting that we think about getting a bathroom (downtown) … for people to use,” said Mayor Megan Workman.
The next Aitkin City Council meeting will be held on March 6 at 6 p.m. in the Aitkin Library’s community room. Previous minutes can be found on the city’s website at www.ci.aitkin.mn.us/.
