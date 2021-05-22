The Aitkin County Board of Commissioners approved the renewal of a 2017 Memorandum of Understanding with Carlton County and Western EcoSystem Technologies aimed at protecting threatened bat species in the area.
As part of the implementation process of a Habitat Conservation Plan, the two counties will work together to prevent the harassment, harm and death of the northern long-eared bat, the little brown bat and the tri-colored bat.
The memorandum requires both counties to provide the necessary funds required to uphold the specifications of the conservation plan and states that Aitkin County will pay 65% of the costs, while Carlton County will pay 35%.
In 2015, the two counties started conducting surveys in the area to track bat species by sex, age and exposure to white-nose syndrome, a fatal fungal disease. The northern long-eared bat is one species of bat that is extremely susceptible to white-nose syndrome.
An amendment to the existing memorandum requires the two counties to provide additional information on timber harvests. In the event of an “incidental take” - when the death of a bat occurs in conjunction with lawful timber harvesting and forest management activities – the counties must immediately notify each other and conduct an on-site investigation where the death occurred.
