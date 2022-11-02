What started as an addition to the agenda turned into a back-and-forth discussion which led to Hill City Public Safety Director and Assistant Fire Chief Ron Saxton walking out of the regular Hill City City Council meeting before it was over on Oct. 25.
The agenda item titled “police department,” was added because the Hill City Police Department’s (HCPD) full-time officer Erik Skahl was involved in an automobile crash on Oct. 21 while he was off-duty. Skahl began work with the HCPD Feb. 12.
According to a Facebook post on the HCPD page, Skahl and his girlfriend were hit by a drunk driver. The officer has suffered a broken hand, back pain and is unable to return to work at full capacity at this time.The post said, “Erik and Ashley were both wearing their seatbelts which probably saved their lives.” Saxton said, “The fact is, he will be out of work anywhere from six weeks up to four months depending on how his hand surgery goes.”
Skahl’s surgery date is yet to be determined. In the meantime, he was approved for work with light-duty restrictions.
The council and others in attendance discussed whether or not other employees could donate their Paid Time Off (PTO) hours to Skahl who has 56 hours accumulated. Clerk Tami Meyer will get related information in writing to submit to the city attorney for approval.
POLICE COVERAGE
“Going forward, we have some concerns with police coverage,” said Lathrop. “None of our part-timers are in a position where they can maintain that status and pick up those hours. We do have an internal candidate that was interested in coming to a full-time position after the first of the year and that employee has indicated that he would accept a 32-hour per week position starting Tuesday, Nov. 15. We have to decide if we want to limp along with part-time coverage trying to fill the schedule, if we want to try to replace that position, if we want to offer a leave of absence to Erik with protecting his position upon his return, there’s a lot on the table.”
The council granted an unpaid medical leave of absence without benefit accrual with a return date of Feb. 1, 2023 or sooner with a medical release from his physician.
FINANCIAL CONCERNS
The potential budget impact was discussed. Councilman Dave Lange said, “For the second officer to have 32 hours until Erik is back I don’t see as an issue but the issue is, if we don’t OK the future budget and this fella is considering resigning from the position he has to take this (position) with the hopes of going full-time.” Councilwoman Brenda James asked, “Are the part-timers willing to pick up extra shifts to cover?” Saxton told the council that all of the part-time officers besides one have only night hours available and there is nothing for the days. Benson said she likes option two, “We’ve talked about this, we’ve looked at the budget, we have resources. At what point in time do we move forward with what we want to do? It’s an unfortunate situation but we have positive things that are happening and we are going in the right direction.”
Kingsley said, “It is unfortunate (what happened to Skahl). Nobody wants to see anybody get hurt but we’ve been struggling with a police budget all summer and at the end of the third quarter, it’s $92,000 over budget. I can’t believe that we can’t get by a couple of months with part-timers and maybe we don’t have 72 hours a week in coverage, maybe we only have 32 hours. I certainly wouldn’t want to get into a situation where we were offering a potentially full-time position to someone who would quit a job and come in and then all of a sudden things go south and we say we’re not going to have two full-time officers. Option one is the only option to me.”
Saxton said, “I came to you two months ago and the agreement was that we were going to pursue two 40-hour people once we had enough time allotted. This isn’t any different. We just have a chance to bring him on a little bit early. It’s needed.”
Benson said, “The budget is over, we were working on the past department budget and we asked Ron to come in and bring things up to where they needed to be.” Lathrop agreed, “The budget is over and we’ve hashed the budget, we’ve talked about the budget to death and we’ve added more money to the budget.” Benson continued, “We did have this conversation like Ron said, we did voice our support in going forward. I haven’t had anybody come to me and say that they don’t like where we’re headed with the police department. We have an opportunity to do something positive with positive people.”
Lathrop made a motion to hire Jordan Zempel as a 32-hour per week officer starting Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the same rate as Skahl, with the same benefits. This is not to be a temporary position but to be continuous after the first of the year. “It’s not like we’re buying furniture for the front office, this is a service to the city.”
Kingsley said, “You’re absolutely right, it was a vote of five-to-one to pursue this but pursuing something and actually doing it are two different things. To actually do what we were talking about pursuing, that procedure is to take place in the upcoming budget meetings and setting the final levy and deciding what’s going to happen there. That’s the process.”
A resident at the meeting, Wayne Lindquist, said, “If you are going to make a substantial change in your proposed levy or budget, at what point do you follow suit like the state and the county, at what point do you involve the city residents rather than the city council here to make those decisions. As a taxpayer in the city, I had a discussion with Ron prior. I wasn’t against having someone to patrol but I wanted to know who was paying for it. In my opinion, if you’re going to increase the levy by 30% or 40%, you’re going to get some phone calls.”
Lathrop talked about discussions pertaining to ways of getting feedback from the residents. Benson reminded the council that, “We did get feedback from the business community and the school, we had (those people) come and talk to us and tell us that they value this.” Lindquist said, “I’m not talking about the value of it, I’m talking about having a vote in it.”
After this discussion, Lathrop said he respected what Lindquist said, “It’d be nice to find out where we’re sitting and timeline wise, we have a budget meeting on Nov. 7, so it makes sense to try to get the numbers in a better line and see what in fact the increase will look like. I don’t want it to look like we’re backhandedly approving a position without the residents’ support.”
Lathrop withdrew his motion. The council discussed making a decision at the Nov. 15 city council meeting after the budget meeting.
Saxton said, “We’ve already been through this. This is frustrating.” Saxton left the meeting.
Benson asked Lathrop, “What do you hope to accomplish by postponing this?” Lathrop responded, “I’m trying to see what we have for community support.”
On the morning of Oct. 26, Saxton submitted a letter of resignation. The city scheduled an emergency meeting for Friday morning.
EMERGENCY MEETING
An emergency meeting was held the morning of Oct. 28. The agenda included accepting the resignation of Saxton and discussion regarding the police department and a possible addition.
Saxton’s resignation was not accepted with a four to one vote (Kingsley voted to accept). Saxton remains on staff.
Community members were in attendance to enlighten the council about their views of the police department and budget talks.
Approximately 60% of those in attendance were residents of Hill Lake Township. The others were city residents and business owners. During the public forum, the consensus was support for Saxton and the local police department. One person said, “The way it’s been going, this year alone, having their presence is so important. You can’t put a price on it.”
The council and attendees discussed possible funding options and the contract the city has for services from the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department. Lathrop said, “Geography is a struggle.” The size of the county and other obstacles prevent Aitkin County deputies from being able to be on scene in a timely manner at times. Aitkin County Sergeant and Hill Lake Township resident Greg Payment was in attendance, “We want to be everywhere. There’s only so many of us, we have a lot of responsibilities in over a 2,000 square mile area.”
Lathrop made a motion to hire Zempel for 32 hours a week with Skahl’s and Zempel’s hours to go to 40 on April 1, 2023. Councilwoman Brenda James seconded. Kingsley said he could get behind hiring Zempel for 32 hours per week but couldn’t yet approve of an increase in hours without knowing the budget. The motion passed with Kingsley voting no.
SUPPORT FOR SKAHL
A benefit will be held for Skahl Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. at Knuckleheads, Hill City. There will be a spaghetti feed with a goodwill donation along with raffles and a silent auction.
Donations can also be sent to the City of Hill City, P.O. Box 160, Hill City, MN 55748. Those who would like to donate or make a basket for the benefit, are asked to include a small note that will be read in regard to the donation.
