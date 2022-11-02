Hill City Council Meeting Oct. 28

Residents and business owners attended the emergency meeting of the Hill City City Council Oct. 28 regarding Public Safety Director Ron Saxton and the Hill City Police Department.

What started as an addition to the agenda turned into a back-and-forth discussion which led to Hill City Public Safety Director and Assistant Fire Chief Ron Saxton walking out of the regular Hill City City Council meeting before it was over on Oct. 25.

The agenda item titled “police department,” was added because the Hill City Police Department’s (HCPD) full-time officer Erik Skahl was involved in an automobile crash on Oct. 21 while he was off-duty. Skahl began work with the HCPD Feb. 12.

Erik Skahl Mug

Hill City Officer Erik Skahl

