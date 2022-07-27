Council member Kathy Galliger said at the Aitkin City Council meeting held July 18 that Aitkin City Administrator Mike Skrbich received a satisfactory performance evaluation by the personnel committee at his six-month review. The personnel committee acknowledged that Skrbich will receive a step increase in pay.
Council member Leeann Moriarty expressed that she would have liked to submit questions pertaining to the review of Skrbich.
“I did comment that you could certainly contact me or contact Megan (Workman),” said Galliger. Moriarty said she did contact Workman, “I did contact Megan and I expressed my concern to her.” Moriarty also said she was never given a date to submit questions.
“If we would have known that (personnel committee review of Skrbich) was up and coming and had a little bit more forewarning we could have had our questions in to you. Not out there just sitting on a computer,” said Moriarty.
Galliger responded with “We did discuss it at the last meeting. It’s been on the schedule since the first of the year.”
Jason Henke began, “So two people have been contacted about this…”
Workman interrupted and said she didn’t know if it was appropriate to discuss some of these issues in a public meeting.
“What I’m saying is two council members can call a special meeting. Two council members (made contact) about this specific issue and most of the questions or issues were not really answered and the things that wanted to be expressed were…didn’t happen,” said Henke. “This meeting happened and I didn’t know about it until after it was over. I get that there’s a schedule but as Leeann said, she was asking about this and wanted to provide input so…”
Henke said, according to Minnesota Statute 412.191, any two council members of a five-member council can call a special meeting. The specific wording of the statute from www.revisor.mn.govstatutes/cite/412.191 Subd. 2 states: “Meetings. Regular meetings of the council shall be held at such times and places as may be prescribed by its rules. Special meetings may be called by the mayor or by any two members of a five-member council or three members of a seven-member council by writing, filed with the clerk who shall then mail a notice to all the members, of the time and place of meeting at least one day before the meeting.”
“The way this was handled, I feel, was incredibly disrespectful and unacceptable,” continued Henke. “If we want to vote on this, I guarantee I’m voting no. If we want to have this meeting, maybe my mind will be changed. The way this happened is unacceptable, it’s outrageous.”
Workman said, “I think that I did get back to you and I heard nothing in reply to my email so…”
Workman said the resolution is on the table and there can either be a motion or it could be tabled but it needed to be dealt with.
“As far as the closed meeting, I believe that if two council members would like to request an upcoming meeting, we can put that on the agenda,” said Workman.
Galliger made a motion to pass the resolution, Janzen seconded, the motion passed with Moriarty and Henke opposed. Skrbich rate of pay will move a step up effective immediately.
Henke motioned to schedule a special closed meeting to further discuss the issue. The meeting was scheduled for Monday, Aug. 15.
Galliger questioned if the request was appropriate for a special meeting. “I think we need more specifics for the request so the appropriate personnel can be in attendance,” she said. Moriarty responded that the labor attorney for sure should be in attendance.
Public comment
During the public comment portion of the meeting, there was more discussion on Skrbich’s review and pay raise.
Former Aitkin council member, Amanda Lowe, said “I am sitting here just shocked that you have all these city employees here that are extremely concerned with things that are happening at the city level. And as a personnel committee, it is your responsibility to work with our city staff. And I really hope that you took into consideration the questions, comments, concerns that our city staff has.”
Workman thanked Lowe for her comments and said, “Actually no concerns were brought to the personnel committee.” Workman then said she had asked to interview city employees. Aitkin Municipal Liquor Store Manager Samantha Keil and Aitkin Public Works Supervisor Lon Nicko responded that they had not been asked. “Well, I did interview some folks,” said Workman. Keil asked if any of the interviews were of city staff supervisors. Workman said yes.
Workman then asked for a motion to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned with Moriarty opposed.
