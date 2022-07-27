Council member Kathy Galliger said at the Aitkin City Council meeting held July 18 that Aitkin City Administrator Mike Skrbich received a satisfactory performance evaluation by the personnel committee at his six-month review. The personnel committee acknowledged that Skrbich will receive a step increase in pay.

Council member Leeann Moriarty expressed that she would have liked to submit questions pertaining to the review of Skrbich.

