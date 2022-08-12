The Palisade Assembly of God Church Pastor Charlie Bell began the Palisade City Council meeting with a prayer on Aug. 1.
TO DRINK OR NOT TO DRINK
The Palisade Events Committee’s request to serve liquor/beer outdoors during the RiverFest celebration at the Rustic Trail was approved with guidelines. Council member Sharon Dewitt voted no.
The guidelines are as follows: Liquor/beer must be in a contained area, with marked parameters; no one is allowed off the grounds of marked area; insurance only covers the Rustic Trail property; consequences of selling and allowing anyone who purchased alcohol off the premises could lead to revocation of liquor license for the Rustic Trail; if anyone leaves the premises, they are on their own, any consequences or liabilities will not be covered by the city.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, a resident asked questions of the council about the drinking outdoors guidelines. One resident said “In any town that has parades, you see them drinking on Main Street … we’re the laughing stock of the state.”
“It’s the repsponsibility of the person carrying the insurance in the enclosed area,” said council member Barb Packer. “That could be as serious as losing the (liquor) license for the entity or being fined or maybe even each individual being picked up, I don’t know.”
When a resident asked what happens if someone buys off-sale and sits on the street with their cooler, Palisade Mayor Pam Nordstrom replied, “No one is going to stop them but then they are liable for themselves.”
Barb said, “We are just telling you the legal aspect of it.”
CITY COUNCIL AND MAYOR CANDIDATES
There will be two available seats on the city council along with the mayoral election. Candidates will need to file before Aug. 16 by 5 p.m. to be on the November ballot. Applications for candidates are available at city hall with a $2 filing fee. Interested candidates must live within the Palisade city limits.
FIRE DEPARTMENT
Fire Chief Jere Gruhlke asked the council if contracts for township service were being turned in. Waukenabo, Logan, Workman and Libby Township’s contracts are in, but the council is still waiting for several more to be submitted.
Libby Township donated $100 for the fire department and first responders.
Gruhlke coordinated a “Wheels Event” and open house for Saturday, Aug. 13 after the RiverFest/Centennial parade at the fire department.
On display at the wheels event will be fire trucks, ambulance, police cars, garbage trucks, semis, side-by-sides and anything with wheels that others are willing to bring in.
Gruhlke said that gambling control paid a surprise visit to the Palisade Muni. The inspection went well but there are some game shortages to be addressed.
There was a fire Aug. 1 that Jere discussed with the council after the regular meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS
At the council’s July meeting, Palisade resident Nancy Havila submitted a data request form for gross payroll information for the months of January, February and March of this year. “After talking to Henry Brucker,” said DeWitt, “he said that we have to be careful when we are giving out payroll information.” DeWitt also said she had spoken with someone from the payroll company and a report will be generated.
A letter from the League of Minnesota Cities was sent to all the mayors in Senator Carrie Ruud’s district.The letter thanks Ruud for her efforts the past legislative session and recognizes her as a League of Minnesota Cities Legislator of Distinction for 2022.
A public hearing for the water program will be held Aug. 22 in regard to the grants the city will apply for. The application is in the beginning phase for the water/sewer system.
Council member Dave Simons gave the municipal liquor store report. Simons said a lot of cleaning has been done at the muni. Nordstrom said a closed meeting was held with the staff, “We have a very strong group of employees and they are doing a very nice job.”
City Maintenance Supervisor Jami Packer talked about the placement of a porta potty near the wastewater treatment area. Jami said he hadn’t gotten a response from the company yet but knew it would cost $1,440 per year to rent one.
Rent versus buy options were discussed and Barb asked Jami to present a rent versus buy proposal to the council. The porta potty will be for use by Jami and sales people meeting with the maintenance department.
The purchase of a cellphone for the maintenance department use was approved.
Simons is working on cleaning up the laptop for maintenance department use and a flash drive will be used to transfer files before deletion.
“Otherwise (I am) just working on the sewer systems and the water systems,” said Jami.
Some community center use requests were approved.
A city clerk prospect had been interviewed, but it did not work out.
“Unfortunately it was a little more than she wanted to take on,” said Nordstrom. “We’ve got a couple places we can call to see if we can maybe clerk-share (meanwhile).”
Decisions were made about blocking Main Street for the parade and an insurance claim was submitted for pedestrian signs that were taken. It has been reported to the police.
Council meeting minutes are posted at city hall in Palisade when approved by the council. The next meeting is Monday, Sept. 5, at 6 p.m. at the community center.
