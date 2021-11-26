Council member Lowe moves on

At the Nov. 15 regular meeting of the Aitkin City Council, Mayor Megan Workman presented outgoing council member Amanda Lowe with a plaque and expressions of appreciation.
Lowe resigned her post with a year left to serve because of moving outside the city limits. She will still serve on the City Parks Committee and plans to stay engaged with city events.
The city has been advertising for a new council member.
Approval was given for the city to apply for and accept IRRRB funding to help finance a Commercial Redevelopment project at 814 Fourth St. SE.
The council also authorized application by the city for IRRRB funding for the demolition of the existing building at 304 First Ave. NE and acceptance of funding for the underlying project if it becomes available from IRRRB.
Mayor Workman expressed concern about heating costs going up; natural gas prices are going up 30% and fuel oil is going up 50%, according to reports. High heating costs will affect everyone. Energy assistance information should be made available by local units as soon as possible.
At the Nov. 1 meeting of the city council, the sale of a city lot was approved, but the city subsequently received a complaint from a business that had previously wanted to purchase the lot for a similar business. Administrator Mike Skrbich said there was a significant difference in the nature of the new business compared to the previous applicant. The previous decision was made by Aitkin County Planning and Zoning, not the city of Aitkin.
Special event permits for Sip n Stroll and 5K events related to the Fish House Parade were approved; the parade route is marked with signs and everyone who buys a wristband will have their IDs checked. Police Chief Paul Ryan said he had never had issues with these events in the past.
The next regular meeting of the Aitkin City Council will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Aitkin Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.