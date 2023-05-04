A work session with a garbage update and discussion about the storage container ordinance was held prior to the regular meeting of the Hill City City Council April 25. Council member Sean Lathrop was not in attendance but is handling his council duties remotely.
GARBAGE
There are still some residents not following the trash services ordinance (50.03) which states, “Every person owning, managing, operating, leasing or renting any premises or any place where garbage or rubbish accumulates shall subscribe to a sanitation collection service.”
Waste Management district operations manager Randy Ott was in attendance to provide more information to the council.
The council discussed ways to remedy the situation and decided to reword the ordinance with specific definitions of full-time, seasonal and week-ender residents and what will be required of each. An idea was presented to include a garbage service line item with the city water bills.
The council will address the situation again when the rewritten ordinance is available for review.
“I just want to work with people,” said council member Lin Benson. “I don’t want to start garbage wars.”
STORAGE CONTAINERS
Ordinance #141 adding shipping and storage containers to the Minnesota Basic Code of Ordinances was approved last September. The ordinance states, “The use of semi trailers, shipping containers, storage containers and other similar structures or containers in residential areas shall be prohibited for use as a storage structure, except as a temporary unit for moving purposes for a period of not more than one consecutive month in a 12-month period, or as a temporary construction project container for a limited time not to exceed three months and removed within 30 days of completion of the project.”
A Hill City resident with a semi trailer who was at the regular meeting wanted to speak with the council. The resident has a business using his semi and trailer, this means that when he is home, it is always parked at his property when he is not working. Benson said she also felt there should have been something included in the ordinance regarding residents who already had them.
Mayor Dave Lange and council member Tom Semler will work on a rewrite of the storage container/accessory building ordinance.
ENGINEER
Andrew Beadell from the city’s engineering company Bolton & Menk went over his report to the council.The Hwy. 169/200 roundabout project with MnDOT is scheduled for 2025 construction and Beadell presented the preliminary geometric layout.
Work has been done on the water treatment plant Project Priority List (PPL) and Intended Use Plan (IUP). George Casper, head of maintenance and public works, has sent out water samples and is awaiting results to finish the letters to be sent to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and Public Facilities Authority.
The city will need to make the proposed improvements to the system to reduce levels of contaminants in the water supply to meet the MDH health-based values.
CEDA
Community and Business Development Specialist, Lisa Randall, from Community Economic Development Associates (CEDA) submitted a report to the council.
Randall said she has held some meet and greet sessions as part of a community outreach project and is hoping to meet with students before school ends.
Randall is also assisting Clerk Tami Meyer with scheduling volunteers to help with the playground build June 5-7. Those wanting to volunteer can contact 218-697-2301 to schedule a shift.
OTHER BUSINESS
The council approved $15,000 for the purchase of an additional, larger bunk house at the park.
Lange signed a proclamation declaring May 10 as Arbor Day in Hill City.
UPCOMING MEETINGS
Tuesday, May 9, 6 p.m., regular council meeting; A quorum of council members may be in attendance Saturday, May 13, 4 p.m., at a spaghetti feed at the fire hall; city clean-up days will be held Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20.
City of Hill City Council minutes can be found on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064666639695.
