Aitkin County Board

Aitkin County Board

A zoning ordinance amendment and a presentation on Agencies on Aging were part of the March 28 meeting of the Aitkin County Board.

Environmental Services Director Andrew Carlstrom presented the first reading on an amendment to Sections 9 and 10 in the county zoning ordinance.  The amendment requires members of the Planning Commission and the Board of Adjustment to live on homesteaded property within Aitkin County.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.