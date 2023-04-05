A zoning ordinance amendment and a presentation on Agencies on Aging were part of the March 28 meeting of the Aitkin County Board.
Environmental Services Director Andrew Carlstrom presented the first reading on an amendment to Sections 9 and 10 in the county zoning ordinance. The amendment requires members of the Planning Commission and the Board of Adjustment to live on homesteaded property within Aitkin County.
Commissioner Michael Kearney said he hears from citizens who feel their voices are not being heard. He was assured that there are at least three opportunities for public comment. He also questioned whether Airbnbs are being monitored. Airbnb, as in “Air Bed and Breakfast,” is a service that lets property owners rent out their spaces to travelers looking for a place to stay. Travelers can rent a space for multiple people to share, a shared space with private rooms or the entire property for themselves.
Carlstrom said there is a person in his department handling permitting and inspections of Airbnbs, of which there are currently 65 in the county. The board approved hiring Bryan Hargrave as needed for septic system inspections.
Erin Melz, Aitkin County Health and Human Services, and Lynne Jacobs, director of CARE (Coordinating Area Resources Effectively) gave a presentation on Agencies on Aging. Area Agencies on Aging are regional organizations that provide the services, supports and information for just about everything that older adults and their families could need. Minnesota has seven of these across the state that are the local connections to older Minnesotans and the community support they need as they age. Aitkin is served by the Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging (AAAA).
Melz asked for a letter of support to change the funding formula that has been in place for 20 years. The formula results in considerably more funding for the metro area than the outstate Agencies on Aging, with the Arrowhead agency receiving the least amount of funds.
“AAAA served about 2,000 more meals than the metro did,” said Melz. “Aitkin County is first in Minnesota for an aging population. We can’t afford any cuts.”
The board supported a letter to change the funding formula for Agencies on Aging.
In other business, the County Board approved a request from Information Technology (IT); awarded a bid for calcium chloride for the highway department; heard from Dave McMillan of Long Lake Conservation Center and approved requests from Human Resources Director Bobbie Danielson on behalf of the Personnel Committee.
IT Manager Chris Sutch asked for approval to replace and expand the video conferencing system in the Aitkin County Jail, using Fiscal Recovery Funds. The board approved a bid from Marco for $27,192 and two from Dutch’s Electric for $2,731 and $4,600.
The system will be installed in tamper proof cabinets and inmates would not have direct access to computers, according to Sutch.
A low bid from Knife River, Sauk Rapids, was accepted in the amount of $725,296 to apply calcium chloride on roads, 11.23% higher than the projected cost of $652, 080. County Engineer John Welle said the application will be started in late May or early June and take three to four weeks to complete.
McMillan requested $5,000 from Fiscal Recovery Funds to join four other outdoor learning centers to contract with Solomon Strategies Group to lobby for “Outdoor school for all,” which would allow students from any school to attend a learning center and have the trip funded.
“The average youth spends eight hours a day on screen time and eight minutes a day outdoors,” said McMillan. “That’s a sad statistic.”
The board approved the request.
The board also approved requests brought by Danielson including A $10 per month gym membership policy for part- and full-time employees; keeping the wage scale consistent by changing the increase from 2% to 4% for 2024 for Local Union 49; reverting the combined administrative assistant/ HR front office position to two positions with the HR position up to 20 hours per week; adjusting the pay for one of the county attorneys in light of losing five attorneys in the past four years; approving a 67-day temporary transport/security deputy sheriff for the remainder of 2023; authorizing a one-year temporary office support position for the recorder’s office; and supporting HHS in continuing to convert office support specialist positions to case aides.
More business
• The board appointed Commissioner Michael Kearney as the board representative on Age Friendly Changemakers, a new cohort of the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission.
• Carlstrom announced that an electronic recycling day will be held at the Aitkin County Recycling Center from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, June. 3. The fee is $15 per screen item.
