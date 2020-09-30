The Aitkin County Board voted unanimously Sept. 22 to approve its preliminary budget and tax levy.
The levy amount was set at $16,006,913, a 4.7% percent increase over last year’s levy. The increase percentage is down as the county continues to trim its budget.
With the preliminary approval of the budget, a budget hearing was scheduled for 6:05 p.m. on Dec. 15 in the Aitkin County boardroom in the government center.
In other agenda items at the Sept. 22 meeting:
• The board approved public access via the county website of the pictometry aerial photos, but only the two-dimensional “ortho” photos that shoot straight down.
The board had directed Mike Dangers Sept. 8 to provide a comparison between the county’s ortho photos versus what was currently available – and compare them to Google Earth. Dangers did, and showed that the readily available Google Earth photos are far clearer.
While the motion was approved, Commissioner Anne Marcotte commented again on the lack of privacy afforded to residents after the photos are publicly posted.
• Aitkin County Engineer John Welle also got approval from the board to move forward with submitting an application with the Minnesota Highway Freight Program on a joint application to widen shoulders on a 24-mile segment of Hwy. 169 from the Mississippi River Bridge to TH 200 in Hill City.
As part of the application process, MHFP requests a resolution of support from the county board, and the same resolution was also requested of Itasca County and the cities of Aitkin, Palisade, Hill City and Grand Rapids.
Welle also got approval to award the bid for the renovation of the Aitkin County Highway Department building to Project One Construction Inc., out of Kimball, Minnesota, for the amount of $748,782.
