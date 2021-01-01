The Aitkin County Board of Commissioners gave final approval to its 2021 tax levy Dec. 22, with the final increase on the levy sitting at 2%.
The board voted unanimously to approve the 2% increase after debating whether to keep the 2.8% number floated at the Dec. 15 meeting or drop even lower.
The final numbers are:
• A $15.07 million budget from the general fund
• $11.08 million for the road and bridge fund
• $7.29 million for health and human services
• $772,915 for parks
• $705,790 for debt services
The final total budget came in at $34.92 million, using $697,690 in fund balance from the various funds, including $550,000 from health and human services due to money that came in from the federal CARES Act.
The board also cut $168,800 that had been earmarked for Long Lake Conservation Center for 2021. County administrator Jessica Seibert said that LLCC and the county had a backup plan if the center continues to operate without revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
How to address the budget involved some discussion, as the commissioners debated whether the budget had been cut enough or should be cut further. Initially, the county had been looking at an increase of more than 8%.
Commissioner Mark Wedel said that the budget committee had put in countless hours, and with uncertanties remaining regarding funding from the state government for programs like aquatic invasive species and county program aid, he didn’t want to cut further.
“This is not the year to cut ourselves short,” Wedel said. “If all these things fall into place … we’re up a creek.”
Commissioner Don Niemi said that with the efforts made by the departments to come in where they did was worth compliment. Meanwhile, commissioner Laurie Westerlund wanted to drop the amount below 2%.
“I realize there’s a lot of what ifs,” she said. “But there’s a lot of taxpayers who’ve had what ifs since March.”
Board Chair Bill Pratt felt that the county had done enough cutting already, coming down from the more than 8% hike. He added that, “2.8%, to me, is something I can live with.”
After going back and forth on the topic for several minutes, the board finally voted to go with the 2% increase.
In other action at the meeting:
• The board approved all on, off and Sunday liquor licenses for 2021, as well as an off-sale liquor license for Westerlund Inc. which is now running the Malmo Liquor Store.
Westerlund abstained from the second vote due to a conflict of interest.
• In the health and human services portion of the meeting, the board approved the reappointment of Terri Mathis, Cindy Chuhanic, Penny Olson, Kevin Insley and Joel Hoppe to the HHS advisory committee, as well as adding Joni Olson to that committee.
The board also approved grants, contracts and agreements with Lutheran Social Services, Hill City Assembly of God Church and McGregor Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.