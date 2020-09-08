The Aitkin County Board heard a report Aug. 25 on how the county will be distributing its first round of federal CARES Act dollars.
County Administrator Jessica Seibert and Kathleen Ryan, chief financial officer for the county, both talked about the money the county has allocated already.
Among the requests approved at the county board meeting was just shy of $45,000 to the Health and Human Services Department, which will use the money to purchase additional licenses for a program they use.
“To ensure we have capacity, we need additional licenses,” explained HHS Director Cynthia Bennett. She said the department was asking now so it could get the licenses by the Dec. 1 deadline.
Meanwhile, Ryan reported that the county reported expenditures to the state of received requests for $485,874 for expenses incurred from March 1 through July 31. from area businesses looking for grants that were announced at the beginning of August.
“Getting money out to businesses seems to be the most popular funding category,” Seibert said. Aitkin County has obligated $500,000 to local businesses.
Meanwhile, for the county, it was estimated that personal protective equipment costs were at $11,000, cleaning costs at $115,000 and facilities modifications at $181,000.
Seibert added that the “brunt” of what the county has been working on is technology upgrades and purchases.
“We’d like to go ahead and start ordering all of that,” Seibert said of a large technology purchase of computers, cameras, accessories. and iPads. Seibert mentioned that there may be a delay in getting all of the equipment purchased due to high demand at this time.
The rest of the roughly $1.9 million that was allocated to the county will be put toward reimbursement for public health and public safety staff costs, additional PPE, disinfecting equipment/supplies, and public health expenses.
Seibert asked for feedback from the county on where it should focus any extra dollars, and if non-profits should be included. She also indicated that a second round of grants/loans may be available if dollars are received from cities and townships.
Also discussed at the meeting:
• Aitkin County Engineer John Welle presented the roads and bridges budget for 2021.
Welle said that the department decided to delay hiring a position that was approved last year, which will allow the county to offset all but 1% of the salary increases cost, and is working to define priorities for road and bridges work depending on state aid.
• Health and human services also presented its budget. Bennett said that the nature of the services the department provides often makes it hard to nail down a budget.
“We know there are unpredictable factors in the health and human services budget,” Bennett explained, adding that the department is working to reduce costs and seek additional methods of funding.
While the department is looking at a 4.95% overall levy increase, Bennett added that CARES Act funding has not yet been factored in.
• The board approved funding of the HHS building’s roof replacement, with $85,000 allocated for the roof and $25,000 for additional work to add roof drains.
