At its meeting Oct. 25, the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners heard from auditors on the 2021 audit results.
Kristen Houle, CPA with CliftonLarsonAllen, reviewed the report, noting expenditures have exceeded revenues four out of five years; 2021 expenditures exceeded revenues by approximately $1,717,000. There was an approximate $3.8 million decrease in revenues in 2021.
Items needing to be addressed were computer risk management, segregation of duties and payment of claims within 35 days, noting one claim of the 40 audited not paid within that time frame. Houle explained that most counties the size of Aitkin have similar issues due to staffing constraints. Houle noted that Health and Human Services revenues were in excess of expenditures and Long Lake Conservation Center’s revenues were coming back up. In the General Fund, revenues were in excess of expenditures.
Land department
Land Commissioner Dennis Thompson reported on a payment received from Enbridge to replace trees taken down during the construction of the Line 3 pipeline.
“Enbridge will either replant an equal number of trees or reimburse the county to replant 26,000 trees at $8 per tree, or $212,472,” Thompson said.
The board also approved Thompson’s request to sell tax-forfeited properties through an online auction service.
“Two parcels have been available over the counter for almost a year without any interest,” he said.
Highway department
County Engineer John Welle received approval to purchase a 2011 used motor grader at a cost of $232,800, the only bid from J.J. Scheckel Corporation of Bellevue, Iowa. The old grader will be sold in an online auction.
Welle said 2022 road construction projects wrapped up on Oct. 21. The 1.2 mile bike trail project through the Tank Trails will be done in 2023.
The board approved the $7.9 million work schedule for 2023.
Administrator report
Administrator Jessica Seibert said the county has 60 days to get acknowledgement of all the damages at the Aitkin County Fairgrounds from the summer storm. Building proposals are being obtained with the repair work needing to be done within 18 months.
The board gave approval of the Snake River Comprehensive Watershed Management plan as presented at the Oct. 11 meeting, with one amendment.
Public comments
Several county union employees attended the meeting to say they do not want the open range pay system and questioned whether the board members bargained in good faith.
“We felt that your minds were made up,” said financial worker Nicole Laird.
Another asked when was the last time a board member attended a Health and Human Services meeting. Yet another said, “We are concerned about inflation and retention issues.”
“Are we verging on the realm of negotiations here?” asked Chair Mark Wedel.
Commissioner Brian Napstad said this discussion should take place at the bargaining table, not the board meeting.
Health and human services
HHS Director Cynthia Bennett said the Association of Minnesota Counties is working to set legislative priorities for 2023.
She said her department has received the first round of opioid settlement dollars in the amount of $40,000. The county will receive $1.8 million over the next 18 years, she said.
Carli Goble, HHS fiscal supervisor, gave a third quarter fiscal report. Forty-two children are currently in out-of-home placement, she said. She didn’t expect the department to reach the budgeted amount of $276,641. Placements in the adult regional treatment centers are also under budget even though there was a rate increase in August. The client count is typically six to eight people per year.
She said there is a jump in the fund balance due to COVID-19 dollars and that revenues were coming in well.
