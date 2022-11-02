At its meeting Oct. 25, the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners heard from auditors on the 2021 audit results.

Kristen Houle, CPA with CliftonLarsonAllen, reviewed the report, noting expenditures have exceeded revenues four out of five years; 2021 expenditures exceeded revenues by approximately $1,717,000. There was an approximate $3.8 million decrease in revenues in 2021. 

