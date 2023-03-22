At its March 13 meeting, the Aitkin County Board heard about a coming upgrade to electric service for northern and central Minnesota.

Minnesota Power and Great River Energy are planning to build an approximate 150 mile double circuit 345 kV transmission line from Grand Rapids to St. Cloud. Segment one is 130 miles from the Iron Range Substation in Grand Rapids to the Riverton Substation and on to the Benton County Substation. Segment two is 20 miles between the Benton County Substation to a new Big Oaks Substation.

