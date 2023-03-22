At its March 13 meeting, the Aitkin County Board heard about a coming upgrade to electric service for northern and central Minnesota.
Minnesota Power and Great River Energy are planning to build an approximate 150 mile double circuit 345 kV transmission line from Grand Rapids to St. Cloud. Segment one is 130 miles from the Iron Range Substation in Grand Rapids to the Riverton Substation and on to the Benton County Substation. Segment two is 20 miles between the Benton County Substation to a new Big Oaks Substation.
Representatives from Minnesota Power, Kyle Larson and Zach Golkowski, gave a power point presentation on the Northland Reliability Project.
“We will try to follow existing infrastructure where we can,” said Golkowski.
The companies are currently defining the route corridor. Segment 1 will likely share up to 30 or 40 feet of right of way with existing transmission lines but will need additional right of way for construction.
Public meetings were held in January and February in several cities. This year will focus on the route, public engagement and permitting.
Golkowski said they hope to have the corridor defined by this August when they will seek a certificate of need and route permit from the Public Utilities Commission. Construction is scheduled for 2027-2030.
“Are you anticipating any protests?” asked Board Chair Mark Wedel.
“It’s a possibility,” said Larson, “but this is something we need.”
County Engineer John Welle asked for a board resolution in order for him to execute agreements on grant funding for a 3.2 mile reconstruction on CH11.
A Local Road Improvement Program grant of $1,000,000 had been awarded from the Minnesota Department of Transportation and a Local Bridge Replacement Program grant of $147,679 was awarded for replacement of a culvert bridge at Ripple River. In addition to these grant amounts, the project will receive a $2,200,000 federal Surface Transportation Block Grant. The remaining $874,002 of the total $4.2 million project costs will use state-aid construction funds.
Potlatch land
In a matter that has come before the county board earlier, Land Commissioner Dennis Thompson revisited the status of about 100,000 acres of former Potlatch land located in 14 counties and currently owned by The Conservation Fund. The DNR had first acquisition rights leaving unwanted tracts available to counties and tribal governments. Eight parcels are located in Spalding Township with the DNR interested in two of the parcels.
“The Northern Waters Land Trust stepped forward to submit a funding request to the Outdoor Heritage Fund for the counties,” said Thompson.
Thompson was asking the board for a letter of support for the Northern Waters Land Trust to seek Outdoor Heritage funds.
Wedel asked if there was a possibility these parcels could go into private hands as the county would only receive payment in lieu of taxes and have to manage the land into perpetuity.
The board voted to table the topic until members can get more information.
Transformative learning
Administrator Jessica Seibert asked for approval to enter into a contract with Transformative Learning Institute for $140,000.
“Our desire is to be innovative and give our staff the tools to be more efficient,” Seibert said. She explained that the difficult labor market has made it even more important to invest in staff development to attract and retain qualified staff.
Principal consultant, Bill Brendel, will help the county by developing a comprehensive strategic plan and continuous revitalization system as well as hold staff change-leadership workshops.
“We have saved for this,” noted Seibert. “We have $109,000 in reserves from 2021/2022 and another $50,000 in the 2023 budget.”
The board approved entering into the contract.
Contract
Human Resources Director Bobbie Danielson asked the board to approve a contract with Local #504 Licensed Essential for 2023-2025, which they ratified.
