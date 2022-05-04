Aitkin County assessor Mike Dangers presented the annual assessment report to the county board Tuesday, April 26.
Dangers said there have been many questions since the property valuations went out, with residents wondering why values increased to the extent they did.
“And yes, it’s the largest value increase that I’ve seen, and I’ve been doing this type of work for 21 years. It’s been more than anything I’ve seen before. It’s surprised people, but there’s a lot of sales out there that show that our values are in need of an increase if we’re going to be close to what things sell for, but it’s a lot in one year,” he said.
The overall market value of the county increased 29.8%. The overall estimate value is $4,454,550,700, up from $3,430,983,100 in 2021, the assessor’s report stated. The average residential homestead market value is $209,000, while the average agricultural homestead market value is $313,800.
Dangers said staff has talked with hundreds of taxpayers via phone or email who have questions. “The staff is doing their best to guide the public through the difficult and confusing topic,” he said.
The county is required to increase values to keep up with sales prices, he said. The Minnesota Depart of Revenue requires values to average no less than 10% below average sales prices. The county studies actual sales that occurred between October 2020 and September 2021 as a basis for valuations, his report explained. “The assessed value is not based on an individual sale, but rather a consideration of many sales, resulting in an indicated value, or ‘most likely’ price,” the report said.
The common question he receives is, “How will this affect my taxes next year?”
“Many believe that the value changes will drive large tax increases for them. We told the public that their taxes should not increase at a similar rate as value. We know that inflation is affecting everyone and will contribute to higher costs for all levels of local government that would result in higher taxes. But in the present situation, most properties are getting similar value increases which means the relative size of each person’s tax burden is not very different than before,” Dangers said in his report to the board.
County board chairperson Mark Wedel also commented on the potential change in county property taxes. Because of the significant rise in overall value, the tax rate itself will drop.
He said he has spoken with many residents and explained the process. “So, what you’re going to find is that our tax rate is going to drop substantially, even though house values have risen substantially, and then you actually help them with the math. And something I try to make really clear; we’re talking about county taxes here. The county doesn’t set the school taxes, the county doesn’t set the township taxes, we don’t do state general tax.”
Many people think that property tax is all the county because the notices come from the county. “We are the messenger for all of those other taxing districts,” he said.
Some details remain to be determined before the overall county valuations are completed. The county will get values from the state on the impact of the Enbridge pipeline value, plus other utilities and railroads.
Board of Appeal and Equalization meetings are underway in the county, and the county Board of Equalization will meet Tuesday, June 14.
OTHER ACTION
The county board heard a request for funding for a communications project to highlight Aitkin County tourism and attractions. The project will aim to develop a county marketing strategy that will attract workers and businesses and highlight the quality-of-life resources the county features.
In presenting the project, economic development coordinator Mark Jeffers requested the county allocate $45,000 from the fiscal recovery funds to develop the plan.
Commissioner Brian Napstad said attracting tourism can be a “double-edged sword,” noting that the Crosby area has developed bike and mountain bike trails that are now very popular. That popularity has led to investors buying up properties for short-term rentals and other attractions and leading to increasing home values.
“I’m supportive of this, but we as a board need to walk through this process with our eyes open.”
Jeffers added, “You can’t have businesses wanting to come in with nowhere to have their workforce live. You can’t have businesses come in with no workforce available. You can’t have residents want to move here without quality broadband. It all has to move together.”
The board tabled a final decision for two weeks on awarding the communications contract to see a more detailed report on how the $45,000 would be spent.
The board also received an update on a river trail system that would create a 1.5-mile trail loop on the Mississippi River. The agenda summary explained, “This trail will impact families and youth recreation by creating a single point loop trail access that kayakers can enter on one side of the loop, float the 1.5-mile activity and exit on the other side of the trail loop. Both river access and exit are located in the same area of county owned land and can be utilized using one parking lot with no shuttle service needed.”
Staff will be requesting a $19,000 grant from the IRRRB Regional Trails program. A one-to-one match will be required from the county.
The board also approved the Gun Lake Family Campground request. See additional article below.
