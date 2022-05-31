The Aitkin County Board was updated on clean-up at the county fairgrounds, after a May 11 storm damaged several structures.
Clean-up has been going well, facilities coordinator Jim Bright said. “The highway department has been awesome to work with, every chance they get they have brought equipment and manpower. As of right now we’re sitting with just a small amount of cleanup,” he said.
“We had volunteers contacting us, right from the first night, to help,” he said. Because some of the buildings were half-standing, nails and boards everywhere, they were cautious about bringing in volunteers.
The initial impact was devastating, he said. The 70 mile per hour winds could not have been predicted. Debris was blown a half mile away, and some was 50-feet up in the trees. Crews filled nine 30-yard dumpsters in the initial clean-up day and several more the next day. “You know, it’s horrible to lose these buildings. But it’s also an opportunity. How are we going to rebuild things? Are there changes that will make things better?” Bright said. The Aitkin County Fair is set for July 6-9.
Most of the buildings are insured, but with the big increase in lumber and other supplies, the replacements costs are higher.
Board commissioner Mark Wedel said he had sought to get Sen. Amy Klobuchar to do a flyover of the storm area as well as flooding damage. He said there is a chance for the county to get some more federal dollars to help. The board approved a resolution that would seek federal funding which would help cover public property that is not covered by insurance.
OTHER ACTION
In other business, the board:
• Approved a resolution banning any new cervid (deer) farms because of the spreading of Chronic Wasting Disease. Nearly all CWD- infected deer originate in captive commercial farms, and has been found in several Minnesota counties.
• Accepted a $91,325 grant for a recycling project that will use local drivers to pick up recycling on an Uber-like system. This resolution accepts the grant money. Details will come later.
• Received a commemorative plaque from Enbridge for the county’s support of the Line 3 Replacement Project.
• Updated on Health and Human Services operations. Director Cynthia Bennett gave the board an update on the just-adjourned legislative session. Janet Watson gave an update on the Lakes & Pines Community Action Council.
The next Aitkin County Board meeting will be Tuesday, June 14.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.