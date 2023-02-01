At its Jan. 24 meeting, the Aitkin County Board heard a request from North Memorial Ambulance, awarded a county road contract and approved community grants.
Kevin Lee, operations manager for North Memorial Ambulance, explained the current staffing situation.
“There has been a national shortage of paramedics since shortly after COVID-19 began spreading,” Lee said. “We were in a good situation before that.”
Lee said the service is short seven full-time paramedics, with rarely even an application to review.
“We have to have a paramedic on every crew according to our license,” he explained. “We are trying to head off a problem with coverage.”
To that end, Lee asked for a letter of support from the board to apply for a part-time license which would allow for a crew to be staffed by two emergency medical technicians (EMTs).
The letter, approved by the board: “We are writing this letter to recommend approval of the Part Time Advanced Life Support (ALS) license for North Memorial Ambulance Aitkin. North Memorial Ambulance has been providing emergency medical services to the residents and visitors of Aitkin County since 1987. Due to unprecedented paramedic shortages in our area, we feel it is in the best interest of public safety to have the flexibility offered by the Part-Time Advanced Life Support License. This is the best way to guarantee continuous ambulance coverage to the primary service area served by this license. This Part Time ALS license was not available when Aitkin originally obtained its Advanced Life Support license.”
“Only about 10% of our calls are life threatening situations,” said Lee. “The EMT crew can handle any emergency.”
Lee added that some of the current EMTs are now studying to become paramedics.
“I’m encouraged to hear we have more paramedic enrollees,” said board Chair Mark Wedel.
Grants
Economic Development Coordinator Mark Jeffers asked the board to approve a community grant from Federal Fiscal Recovery Funds to Alano for $5,000, which will go toward capital improvements to its building. Jeffers said since this program began, it has approved $98,968 in local grants.
With only $1,032 remaining, Jeffers said the Economic Development Committee recommended moving that money into a new Revitalization Grant Fund. The countywide Revitalization Grant Program helps support local businesses that want to upgrade/revitalize the outside of their business property. Those awards are generally between $1,000 and $5,000 and require a 1-1 funding match.
Another committee recommendation was to approve a Business Development and Recreation grant aimed at increasing tourism and recreation activities. These $1,000 grants have been awarded every year since 1999, Jeffers said. Grant applications for this program will be reviewed in June.
Grant requests should be submitted to mark.jeffers@co.aitkin.mn.us.
Bid awarded
Six bids were submitted for the 3.2 mile reconstruction of CSAH 11 from Hwy. 169 to the Crow Wing County line.
County Engineer John Welle recommended accepting the low bid from KGM Contractors, Angora, pending approval from MnDOT. The Highway Department estimate was $3,795,745 and the low bid was for $4,227,400. Other companies bidding were Ulland Brothers Inc., Cloquet; Anderson Brothers Construction Company, Brainerd; TNT Construction Group, Grand Rapids; Knife River, Sauk Rapids; and Gladen Construction Inc., Laporte.
“It was very competitive,” said Welle, “and the bids came in very close to each other. We knew our cost estimate was low.”
This road project is a federal aid project so the county is receiving $2.2 million in federal dollars, plus a $1 million Local Road Improvement Program grant and a $61,000 Local Bridge Replacement Program grant, both of which are state bonding dollars.
“The difference of just over $950,000 will be paid from our state aid funds,” Welle said.
Administrator report
Jessica Seibert, county administrator, suggested bonding ideas to submit to the state legislature – county fairground improvements and improvements to the Health and Human Services building.
The board approved a resolution to seek bonding for the fairgrounds for electrical needs, drainage, extended walking path, handicapped-accessible parking and water and sewer infrastructure. A rough estimate for that is $365,000. The board also approved seeking funding for the H&HS building for heating and cooling, secure interview spaces, lobby restroom and meeting space. The county is looking to receive $5 million. H&HS has $2.5 million toward the approximately $7 million project.
Other business
The board approved two requests from Human Resources Director Bobbie Danielson. As per a consultant recommendation, the senior land survey and mapping technician job description was increased from a grade 5 to a grade 6 position; and per the personnel committee recommendation, changed one full-time accounting technician (currently vacant) to a full-time case aide position.
Public comment
William Smith addressed the board with concerns. With many years of experience serving on planning commissions, he said he applied in December to become a member of the Aitkin County Board of Adjustment and the Planning Commission.
Smith said he never had the opportunity to be interviewed. “All I wanted to do is try and help the county,” he said.
Smith added he has filed a discrimination complaint with the county’s Human Resources Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.