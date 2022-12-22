ACB Levy 2023

Levy by major fund

 Aitkin County Graphic

The proposed 2023 Aitkin County budget and levy were approved by the Aitkin County Board at a hearing Dec. 13 and were to be formally adopted on Dec. 20.

The Dec. 13 hearing was to take public input; however, there was none.

