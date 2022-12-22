The proposed 2023 Aitkin County budget and levy were approved by the Aitkin County Board at a hearing Dec. 13 and were to be formally adopted on Dec. 20.
The Dec. 13 hearing was to take public input; however, there was none.
The preliminary levy was set in September. There were a few changes made but the 5.68% levy remains the same for a budget of $16,945,046.
The changes made since the preliminary levy were a decrease in PEIP health insurance (from 14% to 6%); an update in salaries to reflect retirements; and an increase budgeted use of fund balance for Road and Bridge.
The levy by major funds: Sheriff’s Department, $6,202,926 or 37% of the levy; General Government, $4,102,585 or 24% of the levy; Road and Bridge, $2,933,407 or 17% of the levy; and Health and Human Services, $2,944,562, also 17% of the levy.
General government
Key 2023 changes are: previously approved wage increase; increase in PEIP health insurance; slight reduction in CPA – $835,689 to $827,057; reduction in election expenses due to non-election year; slight increase in recycling contract fees – from $165,000 to $175,000; a decrease in levy 8% from previous year.
Road and bridge
Key changes: previously approved wage increases; significant increases in maintenance materials/supplies/services; budget percentage changes – 9% increase in operations, 17% decrease in capital equipment/facilities and 97% increase in capital infrastructure project ($3.5 million CH11 project); an increase in levy 17% from previous year.
Health and human services
Key changes: budgeted salary increases; decrease in budgeted use of fund balance – $453,989 to $224,687; 2.53% increase in overall expenditures; 2.15% increase in overall revenues; an increase in levy 9.7% from the previous year primarily due to lowering budget use of fund balance.
Sheriff’s department
Key changes: previously approved wage increases; significant decrease in revenues due to one-time allocation; increase jail medical costs; reduction in Board of Prisoner fee; increased fuel expenses; an increase in levy 11% from previous year.
