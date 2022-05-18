Road projects and a communications grant topped items at the May 10 meeting of the Aitkin County Board.
Representatives from MnDOT Districts one and three were present to talk about the NorthEast Area Transportation Partnership (ATP). The Area Transportation Partnerships (ATPs) were created by the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) in the early 1990s to emphasize greater public involvement, enhance regional planning and increase cooperation development of Minnesota’s State Transportation lmprovement Program (STIP). ln addition, the ATP provides management guidance for program administration throughout the year and recommends area program policy. There are eight ATPs throughout Minnesota that are closely aligned with the eight MnDOT districts.
Aitkin County Engineer John Welle reviewed some projects in the area, including resurfacing and shoulder work on Hwy. 169, intersection improvements to County Roads 54 and 56 and Hwy. 169, and County Ditch 5 repair. Also included was county board support for MnDOT to seek a Rural Surface Transportation Grant for resurfacing and shoulder work on a 24-mile segment of Hwy. 169 from the Mississippi River bridge to Hwy. 200 in Hill City, planned for 2027.
Regarding the CR 54/56 plans, it will be made part of the MnDOT reconstruction project on US Hwy 169. These improvements would be enabled through a cooperative construction agreement with Aitkin County paying 50% of the cost of the improvements. At the time, it was estimated that Aitkin County’s cost would be between $35,000 and $50,000. Based on updated cost estimates, the county share may be closer to $70,557. Welle said CR 54 and 56 will be realigned for safety purposes and added although it is not budgeted yet, it will be reflected in the 2023 budget.
Welle received board approval to hire a “cookie cutter” machine at a cost of $30,227 to clean Ditch 5 from Hwy. 65 to Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area. There is severe blockage in this 7,000 foot segment restricting the flow of water.
“I’m not 100% confident that they will be able to get all the way through,” Welle said, noting there are “no other options.”
If this works, “The entire town of McGregor will benefit,” said Commissioner Brian Napstad.
COMMUNICATIONS GRANT
Economic Development Coordinator Mark Jeffers reported that four proposals were made for communications consultant for the Economic Development Tourism and Recreation marketing plan. The purpose of the plan is to develop a county marketing strategy to attract a workforce and businesses while highlighting the quality of life resources of the county. The proposals were Golden Shovel, $39,950; Stratelligent, $40,000; Small Small Business, $38,500 and Global Investment Group, $35,000. Jeffers said two final candidates were interviewed and the economic development committee recommended approving the proposal from Stratelligent of Crosby.
OTHER BUSINESS
Holly Kostrewski, program director of the Northeast Toward Zero Deaths Region, which includes eight counties, made a presentation about Toward Zero Deaths’ mission.
She said Minnesota has been a leader in reducing deaths on roadways, although noting fatalities have increased in the past two years. She said speed is the number one problem, followed by impairment.
Human Resources Director Bobbie Danielson asked the board to approve an update to the open range scale, which will provide a 50 cents per hour increase to all employees on the open range scale. It is effective July 1.
“It’s designed to address retention and recruitment issues,” said Board Chair Mark Wedel.
This change will cost the county $168,000 for the remainder of 2022.
“It’s a substantial investment because we value our employees,” noted Napstad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.