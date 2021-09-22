After hearing presentations from all departments over the last month, Aitkin County Administrator Jessica Seibert made a preliminary 2022 budget presentation to the Aitkin County Board Sept. 14.
After planning use of $1.354 million in fund balance across eight different funds, the county is looking at a 3% increase in the tax levy, roughly the same increase as a year ago.
Seibert said that while the 2020 budget contained planned uses of fund balance, no uses were realized due to higher than expected revenues and/or lower expenses. The general Fund fund balance grew by $915,508, road and ridge by $277,631 (an important note with the Road & Bridge account is funds are often saved from one year to the next to pay for large construction projects. These dollars do not necessarily add to the long term fund balance but are reflected as increases/decreases on the balance sheet) and HHS by $1,146,848.
The total expenditures for the county are calculated at $32.269 million, with revenue of $18.169 million and a levy of $16.1 million. The levy includes bond payments totaling $743,573 that make up 4.6% of the total levy.
The county is also using $270,819 from fiscal recovery funds related to COVID-19. Broken down, the county is using $92,695 for 2021 human services staffing, $90,374 for public safety staffing, $35,250 for health and human services technology equipment, $27,500 toward the HVAC work being done at the Aitkin County Jail and $25,000 for the health and human services capital equipment fund.
Also from the county board meeting:
• The board unanimously approved an off-sale liquor license for Ukura’s in McGregor, as the grocery store works to complete its new stand-alone liquor store. There was a brief public hearing, with one man speaking in favor of the license and three comments being put on record from mail or email – again, in favor of the project.
• The Aitkin County Health and Human Services Department asked the county to terminate the delegation agreement between Aitkin County and the Minnesota Department of Health for an environmental health specialist.
Aitkin County has been unable to find a qualified replacement for Michelle Leitinger, who left in May.
Aitkin County Health and Human Services Director Cynthia Bennett said that the county did find a viable candidate, but that MDH would not grant the county an exemption for training and supervision as the woman gained her final certifications.
“It’s impossible for us to succeed at this point,” Bennett said. She and Aitkin County Environmental Services Director Andrew Carlstrom indicated that the state has been uncooperative in efforts to find a compromise and they would be telling the state as much.
With the elimination of the position, the county will likely save the cost of benefits for the job, about $20,000. The money to staff the position had come from the fees collected in doing the job.
