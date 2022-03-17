County Auditor Kirk Peysar addressed the Aitkin County Board on March 8 about needed changes to the county’s commissioner districts because of the new population data gathered in the most recent census.
The goal is to disrupt as few voters as possible, Peysar said. He said four of five district commissioners could be up for election, but not all five.
In response to a question from Commissioner Mark Wedel, Peysar said the county board has authority to establish the voting districts, within some guidelines. The average population in each district should be within +/- 10% of the others.
Soil and Water Conservation District board members are elected county-wide, on geographical territories, not on districts. The Aitkin County SWCD does not have to elect new board members at this time.
After some discussion, board members agreed to review preliminary plans for redistricting on March 22, deciding which plan they prefer. The selected option will then be put out for public review, followed by a public hearing at 10:30 on April 12, at the regular meeting of the county board. After the public hearing, the board will vote on adoption of its redistricting plan.
Peysar raised some of the possible changes.
Wedel’s district is currently much larger in population than others, so it’s possible Spencer Township could move to District 3, which could absorb the additional people.
Anne Marcotte’s District 5 is short in population so townships will have to be added from District 4 (Brian Napstad’s district). Morrison, Workman or Haugen are likely candidates. There has been a tremendous amount of population growth in some parts of the county, Peysar said. For the upcoming election, people whose township is assigned to a new district would vote in their new district.
“We have a lot of work to do,” Commissioner Laurie Westerlund observed.
A public hearing on county land classification also has to be scheduled in the near future.
PUBLIC HEARING
The county board meeting included a public hearing to take comments on a resolution to prohibit new captive cervid (deer and elk) farms and prohibit the transport of captive cervids. There are 230-250 captive deer farms in Minnesota, and they are seen as a potential source of chronic wasting disease that could spread to the wild deer herd. The resolution also calls upon the legislature to enact legislation to address the situation.
Minnesota Deer Hunters Association President Craig Engwall provided testimony, as did Captain Robert Gorecky, DNR Enforcement’s white-tailed deer program lead, Janet Smude of the Natural Resources Conservation Service and Sam Seybold of Aitkin County SWCD.
MDHA supports an import ban from areas that have CWD in the wild deer population.
“Deer hunting is a half billion dollar industry in the state of Minnesota and is being put at risk,” Engwall said.
Engwall testified recently before the House Ag Committee; he said that was the first time he had heard the deer farmers express some support for the idea of a buyout of captive cervid farms by the state.
REZONING PROPOSAL
The Aitkin County Board reviewed a proposal already approved by the county planning commission to add a third classification for less intensive use (solid waste transfer station). There are two other such businesses in Aitkin County.
The board reviewed the history around the application and later withdrawal of requests by Waste Management for a conditional use permit to operate a solid waste transfer station at a site that had been used for that purpose in the past. On Jan. 13 of this year, attorneys for Garrison Disposal objected to the change; on Jan. 18, Waste Management formally withdrew its proposal. MPCA would have to do a major permit modification to approve the change to a CUP, which would prompt greater scrutiny of the operation.
Existing county transfer stations would be grandfathered in with the change to the ordinance; so all that is being proposed is the addition of a third classification to the county zoning ordinance.
Commissioner Marcotte moved to support the change, seconded by Westerlund. It was adopted unanimously.
GOVERNMENT CENTER SECURITY
Aitkin County IT Manager Chris Sutch asked for and received approval to apply for Help America Vote Act funding to purchase Darktrace Security cameras to be installed on the north side of the Aitkin County Government Center.
“$20,000 is the max we can apply for; and no match is required from the county,” Sutch said.
The vendor whose bid is accepted would have to have hardware that would work with the existing security system, Sutch explained. The county facilities committee has discussed specifications; Wedel asked if the camera could scan — Sutch said the plan is to have two cameras on the north side looking at the vestibule — one fixed position camera and one that can be moved around.
The next regular meeting of the Aitkin County Board will be at 9 a.m. on March 22 at the Aitkin County Government Center.
