Mike Dangers, county assessor for Aitkin County, presented the 2021 Assessment Summary and 2022 Assessment Preview Report to the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners on April 27. Evaluation notices and property tax statements were mailed on March 29.
The report shows the values and classifications of real estate in the county. The main factors in the calculation of property taxes are market value and classifications of taxable properties.
The report showed that property values increased this year. Overall, the estimated market value of the county has increased by 4.1%. The increase is smaller than the previous year due to a substantial reduction in acreage values for off-road properties. The increase was driven primarily by the county’s value of residential homestead properties. The number of these properties is increasing, as more people from the Twin Cities are moving to the area.
The percent share of the estimated market saw an increase in residential homesteads (30%), as well as seasonal (42%) and residential non-homesteads (6%). Rural vacant land saw a decrease (11%) in value.
The county saw 13 foreclosures this year. That number is down from years past.
The number of agricultural acres has declined, along with the number of agricultural homesteads.
The assessor’s office will conduct reassessments - physical property inspections intended to verify and adjust county assessment records - for the following areas for 2022: Ball Bluff Township, Balsam Township, Fleming Township, Hazelton Township, Hill City, Jevne Township, Macville Township, Malmo Township, Tamarack City, Turner Township and unorganized townships 49-27, 51-22, 52-24, and 52-25.
The local board of appeals and equalization schedule can be found on the Aitkin County website under county assessor’s page: www.co.aitkin.mn.us/de partments/assessor/asse sor.html#gsc.tab=0.
In other action at the county board:
• Aitkin County Auditor Kirk Peysar requested approval for a liquor license on behalf of Martin Meulners, the owner of Martys. Martys, previously Sunrise Cafe, is located in Malmo Township on Hwy. 47.
Meulners hopes to re-open the establishment soon. The application was approved.
• A dropbox for tax payments, tabs, applications and other government business has been placed in the parking lot of the government center. In the era of COVID-19, the dropbox allows government business to be conducted without people coming inside and being around other people. It is also a way for individuals to conduct business after hours when the government center is closed. Only checks will be accepted in the drop box, no cash.
“It’s just another option,” Jessica Seibert, county administrator, said. “It’s another tool in our belt to try and service our constituents the best way we can.”
