The Aitkin County Board saw four possible redistricting maps at its Tuesday, March 22 meeting.
Redistricting is required every 10 years for all voting precincts, using the latest census numbers to create evenly populated districts. The federal Congressional districts and the Minnesota Legislative House and Senate districts have already been redrawn. Counties and other local governments that elect via districts or wards are finishing up their process now. These new districts will be in effect for this fall’s elections.
For Mille Lacs County, the population change from the 2010 Census to 2020 was modest. The official count showed a loss of 505 people over the decade, from 16,202 to 15,697. Kirk Peysar, the Aitkin County auditor, presented the population statistics and four possible maps that would meet the requirements.
Counties must keep each district within 10% of average – for Mille Lacs County, the average per district would be 3,139, so districts must be between 2,825 and 3,453. Peysar’s report showed that two of the county’s five districts do not fall within that prescribed number: District 1, which is over at 3,600 and District 5, which is under at 2,809.
In addition, he explained, any district that changes more than 5% of the population will need to go on the ballot this fall. Districts 1, 3 and 5 are already on the ballot for their normal rotation.
Peysar confirmed that these map options were presented for discussion purposes. “And we’re just bringing these maps, these don’t represent all of the possibilities, but seemed to be the ones that made the most sense,” he said.
Because it created the fewest changes, the board agreed by consensus to present Plan D at the public hearing, but to remain open to other possibilities.
The final decision will be made at the April 12 board meeting following a public hearing that begins at 10:30 a.m. The public also can present its own suggested redistricting plans.
GRAVEL ROADS
John Welle, Aitkin County engineer, presented the bids for the application of 490,000 gallons of calcium chloride, which is spread on gravel roads to reduce dust. The lowest bid came from Knife River of Sauk Rapids, at $541,450, higher than the estimate of $524,300. About half of the application cost will be reimbursed by the various townships.
Welle said that amount was the highest it’s ever been because the county is using more of it on county roads, and the townships utilize it also on their roads. The process starts now, with the county contacting the townships, informing them of the price. The treatment is very popular with the townships, he said, and landowners can request dust control treatment for a 400-foot section of the road in front of their property. That will cost $210 total, with the county sharing 50%, so the landowner would pay $105.
The applications are typically completed by mid-June. “We want to get the chloride down as soon as spring conditions dry up and the roads are in condition to put the chloride down,” Welle said.
Welle was asked if additional applications could be made later in the summer. While it is possible, he said, contractors would not be bound to the bid price. Smaller amounts could cost much more.
Residents will be notified via ads in the county newspapers that they can request the dust control applications, and letters will be sent to those who have used the service in the past.
The whole process is cumbersome, he said. “Our staff spends a lot of time managing this every year, between now and May. We do our best to try to meet everyone’s expectations. But it is a tough program to manage.”
The board also awarded a contract for $493,564 to Asphalt Surface Technologies of St. Cloud for sealcoating projects on County Highways 22, 23 and 24. The low bid was 19% over estimate, and higher than the $465,000 that was budgeted. However, Welle said this will be a good treatment for those roads to extend their life and lower costs.
HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES
The monthly health and human services report included updates on legislation currently before the Minnesota Legislature from department director Cynthia Bennett. One topic pertains to competency restoration reform as part of an adult mental health initiative. Another bill would extend some of the waivers started because of COVID-19, including allowing remote visits for foster care and telehealth visits.
The board heard a presentation on the program, “Making a Change,” from Hannah Colby, Liz Short and Andy Walsh. The pilot program is funded by a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, with the goal to “develop and disseminate training for rural communities to address opioid and substance issues affecting communities like Aitkin County.”
Participants in the program learn about nutrition and its importance in recovery, and financial basics, such as learning how to budget and pay off credit card debt. “Nutrition for Recovery” is focused on breaking the addiction cycle – many times proper nutrition is pushed to the back burner. The financial portion emphasized that learning how to better manage money can help a person feel successful in recovery and in life.
The next Aitkin County Board meeting is set to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, with a public hearing beginning at 10:30 a.m. to discuss county commissioner redistricting.
