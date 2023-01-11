Three new commissioners, one reelected commissioner and four officials were sworn in at the Jan. 3 meeting of the Aitkin County Board.
Judge David Hermerding took a break from court duties to perform the swearing-in of Mark Wedel, reelected District 1 commissioner; Travis Leiviska, District 3 commissioner; Michael Kearney, District 5 commissioner; and Bret Sample, District 4 commissioner. Also sworn in were Treasurer Lori Grams; Recorder Tara Snyder; County Attorney Jim Ratz; and Auditor Kirk Peysar. Dan Guida, the reelected county sheriff, was not present at the meeting.
Wedel was elected chair of the board with Leiviska to serve as vice chair.
Board of appeal
County Assessor Mike Dangers addressed the board to set the annual Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting for 4 p.m., Tuesday, June 13.
“Last year there were 14 appeals,” said Dangers, “which is more than usual.”
He said he didn’t expect as many appeals this year because he didn’t think there would be a large increase in the property valuations.
Taxpayers should call the Aitkin County Assessors Office to set an appointment to be heard on that date.
Rice lake wildlife refuge
Donna Crider, president of the Friends of Rice Lake Wildlife Refuge, asked the board for a letter of support for the 18,000-acre refuge. She said the staffing has steadily decreased and is now critically low. In 2005, there were seven permanent employees and now there are two – a manager and a maintenance employee, making it inadequate to serve the refuge’s mission.
The letter, addressed to the secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior, Sen. Tina Smith, Rep. Pete Stauber and the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, requests at least one more permanent staff member – a biological technician.
“It’s a tough spot that we are in,” said Crider. “The refuge continues to expand but the funding gets less and less. We’re here hoping for your support.”
The board agreed to a letter of support.
Human resources
Since nursing services at the Aitkin County Jail are between vendors, Human Resources Director Bobbie Danielson asked the board to approve hiring a nurse for three months at a cost of $20,550, which the board approved.
She also asked for and received permission to create an assistant county attorney position III to attract qualified candidates and recognize those with more than 15 years of service. She noted that the attorney’s office has lost seven full-time attorneys in the last five years.
Danielson also noted that Aitkin County is in compliance with the pay equity requirements.
Other business
The board also designated the Aitkin Independent Age the official newspaper with a second publication by the Voyageur Press. County Administrator Jessica Seibert noted that the Age fee increased by 25 cents per column inch and the Voyageur Press by $1 per column inch.
Committee appointments were approved and the board meetings set to be held the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.
Donations were accepted of $1,500 from Lake County Power for the all-volunteer Aitkin County Search & Rescue group; $200 from Mr. and Mrs. David Pearson for children’s safety and drug education materials distributed through the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office; and $1,000 from the McGregor Area Lions to be used to provide support for probation clients who are chemically dependent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.