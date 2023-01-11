Three new commissioners, one reelected commissioner and four officials were sworn in at the Jan. 3 meeting of the Aitkin County Board.

Judge David Hermerding took a break from court duties to perform the swearing-in of Mark Wedel, reelected District 1 commissioner; Travis Leiviska, District 3 commissioner; Michael Kearney, District 5 commissioner; and Bret Sample, District 4 commissioner. Also sworn in were Treasurer Lori Grams; Recorder Tara Snyder; County Attorney Jim Ratz; and Auditor Kirk Peysar. Dan Guida, the reelected county sheriff, was not present at the meeting.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.