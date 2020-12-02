As part of the Nov. 24 Aitkin County Board meeting, the commissioners approved a request to study a potential joint regional waste plan.
Currently, the county has its own plan, and Environmental Services Director Terry Neff has been revising the county’s comprehensive solid waste plan every 10 years.
However, Neff is retiring this spring, and he recommended to the county that it enter into a regional plan.
Otherwise, the county would have to hire a consultant, where Neff was qualified to do the work and did as part of his job.
The Solid Waste Officers of the Northeast Region (SWONER), an affiliate organization of the Northeast Waste Advisory Council (made up of seven counties in the region) has met several times over the past year to discuss issues in the region, Neff reported.
As a result, the group decided it was time to develop a regional plan.
SWONER decided to pursue a regional solid waste management plan that will benefit the potential permitting of additional landfill capacity, save money in renewing solid waste plans, and potential for acquiring grant funding.
Also at the meeting:
• The board appointed Aitkin County Engineer John Welle as the designated pipeline inspector during the upcoming work on Enbridge’s Line 3.
It is required by Minnesota State Statutes that each county appoint an inspector for pipeline construction.
• Kari Paulsen of the Northeast Minnesota Office of Job Training (NEMOJet) came to give a presentation on the recent happenings at the job training organization.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, NEMOJet decided to go virtual with its job fair Oct. 27-29. Paulsen said they logged more than 3,000 people starting chats in the fair “rooms.”
The virtual fair was set up on a website, with 12 different areas to click into for job openings, and the ability to chat with people running the fair.
NEMOJet is hoping to hold another fair in spring of 2021, to target the 3,000 graduating high school seniors in the group’s area – about 2,000 of which they expect will be seeking part-time or full-time employment.
