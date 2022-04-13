The city of Palisade is reinventing itself this month as city administrators regain their footing in the chaos that has followed the resignation of former city clerk, Maureen Mischler, effective March 7.
Mayor Pam Nordstrom reported at the council’s April 4 meeting that members would be receiving training in the Small City and Town Accounting System (CTAS) on the following day. This is in part because Mischler’s sudden departure left city officials without access to the city’s financial system.
At the meeting, council members voted unanimously to accept an offer from Nancy Keihm to fill in as clerk on a temporary basis.
LIQUOR STORE
The city council made Jessica Johnson and Shante Watkins co-managers of the municipal liquor store at its February meeting. Sharon Barnes has been hired as a part-time bartender.
Council member, Nancy Havila, has been working with Johnson and Watkins to get a grasp of the business’s cash flow status. Havila offered praise to the liquor store staff for taking care of the store’s management and administration. Council member, Dave Simons, has been appointed to oversight of the liquor store business. Havila reported that cash flow and inventory data are in satisfactory shape, but that she doesn’t have access to the rest of the system to do a full financial assessment.
Council members expressed gratitude for the work done by Havila and staff over the past few months and voted to give the liquor store managers a $2 per hour raise in pay effective immediately.
The council approved the “muni” co-managers attendance at a conference later in April, saying that it would be a learning and networking opportunity. “We are excited about how things are going,” said Havila.
Pandemic-related shutdowns affected the liquor store-bar business, but hours have been increased along with staff. Business is picking up for the muni, according to Simons and Havila.
Fire chief Jere Gruhlke expressed frustration with the city administration, saying that he had been asking for over a year to have a budget and detailed financial information for the fire department and as of this month, the city has no idea what its financial status is. He questioned how the council could vote for a raise for staff without knowing the financial standing of the city as a whole, to which council member Sharon DeWitt replied that on the basis of the cash flow data, the muni could pay for the wage increases out of current receipts. Havila added that in the current employment environment, good employees should be paid appropriately or they could be recruited by other businesses.
Palisade resident, Richard Ladd, told the council that he requested a financial report from the city in October 2021 and has still not received a response.
Palisade business owner, Kory O’Neil, asked whether the council intended to have the upcoming audit of city records be a forensic audit, in view of the way Mischler’s position with the city ended.
Nordstrom responded in the affirmative, saying that the city would be doing that as part of its due diligence.
“We are still trying to find things and figure things out,” said council member, Barb Packer. “We are learning what happened and what needs to happen.”
FORENSIC AUDIT?
Forensic audit investigations can uncover or confirm various types of illegal activities. Usually, a forensic audit is chosen instead of a regular audit if there’s a chance that the evidence collected would be used in court.
WATER SYSTEM
The city is continuing to evaluate options for water/sewer system maintenance.
After considering bids, the council voted to have general contracting firm KLM Engineering Inc. do an assessment to get started on reconditioning the city’s water tower. KLM is a civil engineering firm that specializes in water towers. For a project like the Palisade water system, KLM would act as general contractor, working with engineering firm Widseth Smith Nolting and Minnesota Rural Water consultants. KLM would help the city prepare paperwork to document its application for grant money to help fund the necessary infrastructure improvements.
The KLM bid is expected to come in well under the bid received from McGuire Iron. WSN will be also be sending in a proposal, specifying the way the work should be done.
The USDA will help with starting costs for the project, including robotic equipment to work inside the water tower. This will get the city on the list of cities needing upgrades, but it could take three years to get the work done. Joe Johanssen from Minnesota Rural water will also be coming to consult with the city.
Because the city of Palisade has excess manganese in its water supply, residents may have to use bottled water while the work is being done.
Manganese is an element that imparts a dark color to water. The Minnesota Department of Health tested Palisade’s water in 2012, council members said, but somehow the required testing did not take place. Now that the MDH has retested the water, regular testing will take place and residents will be receiving a formal letter from the city telling them about the water quality issue.
The MDH website says “Children and adults who drink water with high levels of manganese for a long time may have problems with memory, attention and motor skills. Infants (babies under one year old) may develop learning and behavior problems.”
In other business, the council discussed bids for purchase and installation of a city computer system that has the required capabilities for running the city’s administrative and accounting programs. One program has to be installed just to monitor the city’s new water meters, installation of which should be completed by May 15.
The next regular meeting of the Palisade City Council will be at the Palisade Community Center at 6 p.m on Monday, May 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.