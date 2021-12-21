Dave Lange takes NRAC lead

At the Dec. 13 meeting of the Aitkin County Natural Resources Advisory Committee, outgoing chair Judy Blomberg welcomed 2022 chair Dave Lange of Hill City. Committee members thanked Blomberg for her service during a challenging year.
Lange represents Hill City in Aitkin County District 5. He has a landscaping business and is a city council member.
NEW INTERIM LAND COMMISSIONER
The NRAC advises the Aitkin County Board on natural resource issues; a key member of the committee is the land commissioner. Since the resignation of former County Land Commissioner Rich Courtemanche, Assistant Land Commissioner Dennis Thompson has unofficially-filled the position of interim land commissioner. Blomberg announced at the NRAC meeting that Thompson has now officially been tapped as the Interim Aitkin County Land Commissioner. He was congratulated by committee members.
FINAL REVIEW OF COUNTY LAND MANAGEMENT PLAN
Thompson reminded committee members that Dec. 14 was the final public review day for the county’s revisions to its strategic and tactical land management plans.
A public input meeting was planned for Dec. 14 to gather any final comments, and Thompson asked if any committee members had comments that they wanted to have included. No one had any final input on the plans.
“Very few comments were received from the public during the public review period,” Thompson said.
Thompson reviewed the purpose of the county land management plans.
The strategic plan is a 100-year long-range management plan that the land department uses to guide its land management. The plan that was just revised is a planned 10-year revision of the original 100-year strategic management plan.
The tactical plan, Thompson explained, is more of the nuts and bolts of forest management and is revised every five years. It helps generate a standing exam list for foresters to evaluate for possible timber harvest. This 40-page plan informs plans for timber management.
“Aitkin County has a lot of aging hardwoods and we need to start managing them a little more aggressively,” Thompson said. “Some are at maturity and could be ready for a regeneration harvest.”
TAX-FORFEIT LAND AUCTION
All tracts that are on the tax-forfeit list were deemed by forestry staff as appropriately classified as “non-conservation” lands that could go on a land sale in December 2022. The seven lots for sale will be posted on the county land department web site www.co.aitkin.mn.us
TIMBER AUCTION
The Dec. 13 timber sale was held at Long Lake Conservation Center; 20 of the 37 parcels on the timber auction were sold. The county would have liked to sell a few more parcels, but some may still sell over the counter. There will be a more detailed report on the timber auction at the next NRAC meeting.
LLCC REPORT
LLCC Manager Dave McMillan gave an update on activities at the center.
He spoke about the new mural that a staff member has been painting in the dining hall at the center. The mural depicts north woods tree species and wildife. Another staff member had installed wainscoting in the dining hall that was reclaimed after renovations to another building at the center.
October and September were busy with schools from Hill City and Aitkin; the schools may choose to stay for more than one night next year.
A few school groups rescheduled or canceled their dates at LLCC, but that is consistent with what other Minnesota environmental learning centers are experiencing, McMillan said.
The focus is turning now to fundraising campaigns and recruiting more new schools to sign with LLCC.
PARKS AND TRAILS
County Parks and Trails Supervisor Chris Johnson provided an overview of activities during the past year. The pandemic brought a lot of recreation to northern Minnesota, he said.
Campgrounds in particular generated a lot more income.
“Our goal was to break $30,000 and this year we blew it out of the water with $42,000 coming in as revenue from county campgrounds,” Johnson said. People stayed longer than usual, and online reservations were popular this year. Revenue from ATV wash stations and dump stations was above what it cost to the county to offer the service.
“I’m very proud of our numbers and the reaction we have been getting from users of the system,” Johnson said.
For the past few years the county has tried to get grant funding to build a pavilion at the Aitkin Campground. There have commonly been 150 people per day; some days the entire campground was rented by one entity.
The county has been considering contributing its own workers to the project in an effort to provide a match.
Another need is to provide potable water at those campgrounds that don’t currently have that.
There was approximately a 10% increase in trail riders over 2020. The Emily loop was brought in this year to tie Cass and Crow Wing counties into the Aitkin County ATV system.
“In an average month we had 400-500 users per month; there were 603 riders in August,” Johnson said. “In November there were 3,600 users, according to the traffic counters. Typically the Blind lake parking lot doesn’t get much use, but the last week of October there were 22 vehicles with trailers in the parking lot.
Johnson is working on 2022 grant writing right now, with input from Minnesota DNR. Club requests are down slightly from the past, but the Red Top ATV club requested $110,500, which pushes the average up significantly. The county is working on a maintenance management plan that will allow county parks and trails staff to be proactive instead of only reacting to damage after it happens, Johnson said.
“Grant money for ATV trails has been rock solid over the past few years, “ Johnson added. “All of the trails are back open after having some closed last year for repairs and maintenance. In total it was a great year.
