Discussion on the proposed Lifelong Recovery Center, to be located in McGregor, dominated the first portion of the Nov. 1 McGregor City Council meeting held Nov. 1.
Delinquent utility hearing
No visitors were in attendance for the delinquent utility hearing. The council discussed both commercial and residential delinquent utility bills, which exceed $11,000. It was explained: if not paid, this amount becomes the taxpayers’ burden. The council noted commercial water supplies can be shut off for non-payment and a payment plan is offered. A shut-off notice will be a future consideration. A second notice will be sent to residential customers to provide instructions on how to pay their bill online and to remind them of the availability of utility assistance from Lakes and Pines.
Old business
City Clerk Brittany Sorensen reported state funding had been exhausted for the city’s application for $10,000 for a generator for the water pump and well house. The state will retain the city’s application and notify the city when more funding is available. The city has not been notified of the determination of the matching grant previously submitted.
Police issues
Mayor Dake Olson reported he had obtained input about Hill City’s police coverage and costs. Hill City also contracts with the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department for services. Olson will obtain input from the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department on resource availability and proposed costs and report back to the council.
Sewer and Water
Head of Maintenance Jeff Budnick reported the fire hydrant near the new fire hall had been raised, items on the punch list identified by the state water inspector are being addressed, fire hydrants are being flushed and serviced and he continues to obtain quotes on a generator for the well house. Budnick also reported Nistler Plumbing and Heating had installed the recirculating pump at the water tower. They are addressing a resulting electrical issue and Budnick continues to work with the insurance company on the initial break-down of the pump.
Community Center
Budnick indicated a new electrical line has been installed between the garage and community center and the refrigerator had been repaired. Council member Michelle Brantner will follow up on obtaining an updated food certification from the local caterer.
Sorensen reported soil borings to determine the foundation’s soundness had been completed in October and results should be available at the December meeting.
The council unanimously approved minor revisions in the community center rental agreement. Sorensen will provide the annual cost of maintaining the community center, the Lions Club’s monetary contribution and management costs for review at the January council meeting.
The council unanimously approved a rental agreement with Aitkin County Outreach, a non-profit, for the use of the community center on Tuesdays from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and for one hour on Thursdays at a reduced contracted price based on availability and not to be superseded by a prior rental at full price.
The council also unanimously approved the renewal of the McGregor Lions Club’s liquor license.
Streets
Budnick reported Class 5 corners and potholes have been repaired. The council unanimously approved a contract with Tony Nistler for the use of his loader for city snow removal at a cost of $2,500. It was noted some business owners have requested additional snow removal services in parking lots. The city is willing to accommodate the requests so long as it is not held liable for any potential surface damage.
The council discussed the availability of the 18-acre lot due to Riverwood Healthcare’s deferral of the new clinic expansion project. While it was noted Riverwood may still have future interest in the parcel, Olson will follow-up with a variety of developers on other options for use. It was mentioned that city water, sewer and roadwork will need to be addressed on the parcel.
Airport
Budnick informed the council the airport’s VASIs (visual approach slope indicators, a system of lights on the side of an airport runway threshold which provide visual descent guidance information during approach), have been remounted according to specifications. A $5,000 flyover check will be forthcoming. Budnick also reported on other routine maintenance completed at the airport. The council unanimously approved the lease of a hangar at the airport.
Library
Budnick stated a propane line had accidentally been cut at the library and was repaired. He continues to follow up on window replacement.
Fire Department
The council approved a request to transfer $500 from the fire relief funds for the Santa fund. Budnick reported a faucet was repaired and a pressure switch in the bay will be replaced shortly. The council approved the transfer of $450,000 from the fire department’s money market checking fund to the fire department general fund.
Topics/concerns
The council approved the request for the American Legion LG220 exempt permit for an upcoming raffle.
Olson shared input from a local meeting with area businesses of a desire to form a committee to discuss downtown revitalization, including identifying a common theme, possible installation of new streetlights and to assess grant funding availability.
The council discussed various properties in need of clean-up, follow-up on electrical connectivity and the potential sale of a blighted home. Olson noted a property, which has recently changed ownership, must still be inspected as the legal inspection process was previously underway.
Olson reported on the recent announcement from Talon Metals Corp. on their nickel mining development plans. Olson was informed the processing facility for production and refining, once considered as a project to be completed in Tamarack, will now be located in North Dakota. Future labor demands, housing needs and economic impact related to the nickel mining project is unknown at this time.
The council discussed a holiday party or awards banquet. Sorensen will report back on the policy related to informal gatherings after seeking guidance from the League of Minnesota Cities.
Maintenance department
Budnick reported both city dump trucks had passed the annual DOT (Department of Transportation) inspection. Recently completed ditch cleaning has resulted in a water level drop of two feet. Olson recommended including routine ditch work and cleaning in the annual budgeting process. Budnick reported on other routine maintenance issues, and noted the city’s propane tanks are being switched out by Como Oil.
Clerk’s report
The council unanimously approved a donation from the Tamarack Sno-Flyers in the amount of $10,000 for the new fire hall project and a donation of $5,000 for the ambulance department.
The council approved the transfer of $70,000 from the money market checking account to the general fund to cover a bill, which will be reimbursed by the state at a later date.
Cindy Schneller was unanimously approved as head election judge. It was noted the city of McGregor returned to in-person voting at the McGregor Community Center from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
The meeting adjourned at 7:56 p.m. The next McGregor City Council meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the McGregor Fire Station.
Previous McGregor City Council minutes can be requested by contacting clerk Sorensen by email at brittany@mcgregorcity.com.
