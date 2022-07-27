Aitkin’s Public Works Supervisor Lon Nicko announced that Aitkin’s Street Department will be performing its annual sidewalk inspection.

“Sidewalks are the responsibility and ownership of the property or business owner, we still oversee the maintenance of them and make sure that they are kept safe and passable,” said Nicko.

