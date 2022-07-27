Aitkin’s Public Works Supervisor Lon Nicko announced that Aitkin’s Street Department will be performing its annual sidewalk inspection.
“Sidewalks are the responsibility and ownership of the property or business owner, we still oversee the maintenance of them and make sure that they are kept safe and passable,” said Nicko.
The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) has compliance standards to make sure the areas are accessible for use by disabled individuals. Legal Beagle’s website (www.legalbeagle.com) said that unmaintained sidewalks can pose great challenges and danger.
Nicko said inspections will be done using a “trip point” standard using ADA guidelines and taking into consideration the Minnesota climate and its effects on sidewalk cracks and heaves. The ADA definition of a trip hazard is any vertical change of over 1/4-inch or more at any joint or crack.
Notices will be sent to residents with problem areas to repair. Problem areas can include: raised slabs that can be a trip hazard; tree branches overhanging which can impede pedestrian passibility, overgrown weeds in the cracks of the sidewalks that can also be a trip hazard.
Some information that will be included in notices to residents will be local contractor information for those needing assistance with getting their sidewalk areas up to ADA compliance.
For those with questions or wanting more information, contact the Aitkin Street Department at 218-927-3121.
