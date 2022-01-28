Downtown trees outgrow space

Acting Aitkin Street Department Supervisor Lon Nicko told city council members on Jan. 18 that his inspection of the downtown sidewalks and planted trees has revealed that some are outgrowing their protective cages and lifting sidewalks.
Nicko indicated there will have to be discussions about what needs to be done in the near future. There was also a discussion about the planters on the corners, which are a significant expense for the city and have to be tended, replanted and watered at city expense. Many of the electrical outlets within the tree cages are non-working at the current time. Also, the sidewalks are heaving and breaking and need to be replaced.
Mayor Megan Workman reported that the personnel committee recently discussed having former council member Amanda Lowe be part of the city parks committee; that might be an issue because she is not officially able to vote or sign on behalf of the city.
Council member Jason Henke said that the committee needs members and, “We should not be in the business of turning people away when they have the experience and desire to help.”
There are still two council members on the committee (Henke and Connie Janzen) to ensure the council’s fiduciary responsibility is upheld. A citizen position was created on the Parks Committee and Lowe was nominated to fill the position.
Committee members determined that it would be beneficial to apply for funding to get a clearer picture of what the city is planning to do with the park over time. Confluence Professional Services submitted a proposal that the city hire them to do a Master Plan for the Aitkin City Park, for an amount not to exceed $20,000. A motion to accept the proposal was approved unanimously.
Council voted to rescind Resolution 2022-1-03A and pass a more descriptive sales tax resolution, 2022-1-18A.
The 2022 city meeting calendar was approved unanimously.
The next regular meeting of the Aitkin City Council will be Monday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Aitkin Public Library.
