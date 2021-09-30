Duffney hands over reins in council special tax status deal

Aitkin resident Scott Duffney approached the Aitkin City Council at its Sept. 22 regular meeting to request the transfer of the tax increment financing agreement his company has with the city be reassigned to the new owner.
Council members approved the transfer.
Duffney sold his business, Real Properties LLC, to Aitkin Real Assets LLC – a company that has operated a facility in Fridley for 18 years.
Trevor Betley of Aitkin Title attended the meeting with Duffney and is helping with the title transfer.
Duffney said he had enjoyed his business and had met and grown close to many of his residents and their families.
“We have also lost some great people during the past year, and that wears on you,” he said.
PROPOSED 2022 BUDGET
Council members voted to approve Resolution 2021-09-22A, adopting the 2022 preliminary budget as written.
The budget includes a 21.5% increase in the certified tax levy over the 2021 levy.
The proposed budget is based on $2,104,025 expected revenue and total expected expenditures of $754,323.
There will be a final vote on the 2022 budget at the Dec. 20 regular meeting of the Aitkin City Council.
ADMINISTRATOR SEARCH
The search for a new city administrator moved ahead with the identification of a pool of suitable candidates.
On Oct. 6 at 1 p.m., city council members and department managers will meet to conduct job interviews of three candidates for the vacant city administrator position.
A larger pool of candidates was selected by the company, but the finalists were selected by the council. The candidates have experience as city administrators in cities of similar size to Aitkin.
STREET IMPROVEMENTS
Acting street department supervisor Lon Nicko provided some context for Bolton & Menk change order No. 4 for work done to replace damaged concrete curb and gutter along First Street Northeast.
“When the engineers started digging, they found elevations that were not correct, and all kinds of artifacts and remnants of old sidewalks and other structures,” Nicko said. Change order No. 4 and pay application No. 4 relate to that work.
The change order and pay application were approved by the council.
CITY JOB CLASSIFICATION AND COMPENSATION STUDY
City government positions have been the subject of a pay study conducted by David Drown and Associates.
Representative Mark Goldberg of DDA presented the results of the study to the council. Goldberg stated that DDA has been working with
cities and counties in Minnesota for many years.
The goal of the study was to establish a class and compensation system that makes sense in the context of other cities in Minnesota.
Council members will review the proposed pay structure and vote on whether to implement it and when the change should become effective. That discussion and vote will take place at the Oct. 18 regular meeting of the city council.
In other business
• In recognition of the work she has been doing for the Aitkin City Police Department as confidential records secretary, Amy Dotzler’s position was changed from Grade 5 to 6 and the new position description approved unanimously by council members.
A memorandum of understanding documenting the move was approved, effective Sept. 22.
• Mayor Megan Workman made a statement to the public and to city employees saying she values the privacy of city employees with regard to their health care and will not impose any mandates on city employees.
• Dale Lueck was recognized as a League of Minnesota Cities Legislator of Distinction for 2021. Workman thanked Lueck for all that he does for Aitkin and read the LMC letter aloud.
• The intersection of Ninth Avenue and First Street Northwest, which was an uncontrolled intersection, now has a new yield sign. Nicko proposed taking the stop sign off First Street and putting a yield sign on Eighth Avenue as well.
“Everything from Seventh Avenue to the west on First Street would be unrestricted and side streets would have yield signs,” Nicko explained. “We are trying to keep the area uniform as a way of making travel safer.”
The other addition/change being proposed is at Fifth Avenue and First Street Northwest, where yield signs were placed on Fifth Avenue side. Accidents are still happening there, so the street department is proposing to put a four-way stop back in that location.
“This is especially a concern at dusk when there are football games. The intersections have been painted and parking set back from the intersection with no parking signs,” Nicko said.
Council voted to change the signs according to the proposal.
• Council member Jason Henke said the security camera project proposed for the Aitkin City Park looks ahead to keeping people and property safe. Henke did have concerns about the “Big Brother” aspect of installing cameras, but the recent vandalism and the upcoming construction of warming house facilities are making it look like an essential investment for the city.
“I just hope that the citizens of Aitkin realize that the park is a valuable asset to our community, and if it keeps getting vandalized it’s not going to be what we want it to be in the future,” council member Leeann Moriarty said.
Henke made the motion, supported by Kathy Galliger, to approve the parks camera project, which is estimated to cost $6,890.
• There will no longer be a city dump site for yard waste near the city garage on Fourth Avenue Northwest
Thursdays and Fridays from noon-4 p.m. residents can dump their leaves and brush at no charge at the landfill south of Aitkin on Hwy. 169.
“Free tipping of leaves and brush in town has resulted in fires in the past, so that has prompted this change,” said Nicko.
Information about the new procedure is on the county webpage.
The next regular meeting of the Aitkin City Council is 6 p.m. on Oct. 4 at the Aitkin Public Library.
