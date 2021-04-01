The Aitkin County Board of Commissioners has approved a job description for the existing vacant economic development coordinator position.
The candidate will “establish, implement, and administer a uniform economic development program to stimulate economic and retail development in Aitkin County through attracting new businesses to the communities, working to strengthen existing businesses, and promoting business and tourism.”
Commissioner Brian Napstad emphasized the importance of the recreational trail systems – ATV, water, snow, equestrian – to Aitkin’s tourism industry, which employs 524 individuals and brings in more than $23 million in gross revenue, contributing $1.6 million in sales tax.
Therefore, the board is looking for a qualified candidate who enjoys the outdoors and uses these types of trail systems.
NEW SNOWPLOWS FOR WINTER 2021
The county board has approved the purchase of three new tandem snowplows, along with necessary equipment, to replace three snowplows in the county’s fleet that need to be taken out of service.
The total cost of the purchases is $650,353. The new trucks are estimated to arrive in October 2021.
The county has a current fleet of 14 tandem snowplows. A snowplow lasts, on average, 13 years. The three taken out of service were purchased by the county in 2000.
