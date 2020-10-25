The Garrison Fire Department and its emergency responders earned praise from North Memorial Ambulance following a recent call.
At the Oct. 13 meeting of the Garrison City Council, emails were presented from Michael Schneider and Kevin Lee of North Memorial, praising the Garrison Fire Department, its EMTs and its first responders for their care of a patient in a recent call.
The email detailed a “difficult cardiac arrest” to which the department had been called, and praised the EMTs and first responders for having “everything done” before the ambulance arrived, including establishing an IV, the start of high-quality CPR and having the automatic external defibrillator in use.
“Their quick actions and dedication to the patient gave him the very best chance of survival,” Schneider wrote in the email.
Lee added that Garrison Fire “did a great job.”
The council acknowledged the praise, and added some of its own.
“No one recognizes the time, the training or the effort it takes,” council member Kristi Risnes said. “To get a letter like this is awesome.”
MERRY-GO-ROUND SAVED
After initially voting to remove the merry-go-round at the city of Garrison park at the September meeting, it was announced at the beginning of last week’s meeting that the merry-go-round had been repaired.
Risnes said the initial vote to take the merry-go-round down, the decision to repair it should have come back before the council.
Larson said he took responsibility for the decision after looking at the merry-go-round, determining it was fixable and contacting a local repair man to handle repairs.
DONATIONS APPROVED
The city council approved a pair of donations – one for $10,000 and another for $4,000.
The $10,000 donation came from the Garrison Firemen’s Relief Association, and went to the fire department’s equipment savings fund.
The $4,000 donation came from the Garrison Commerical Club, with $2,000 going to the fire department, $1,000 to repair the lights at the concourse and fish that were recently damaged, and $1,000 to help with cleanup costs at the boat landing and to help with costs of putting up equipment to keep the seagulls out of the concourse.
Any remaining money from the repair of the broken light will go to cover the cost of the merry-go-round repair.
GAMBLING SWITCH
The council also approved an application for Out of Place to switch its use of pull tabs from the Firemen’s Relief Association to the Garrison Commercial Club.
After initial confusion, it was made clear that the previous agreement with the Firemen’s Relief Association ending was a mutual decision, and the switch to the commercial club was a unanimous decision.
