Commissioner Mark Wedel asked for a moment of silence for former Commissioner Paul Bailey at the meeting of the Aitkin County Board Aug. 23. A memorial service will be held in October for Bailey.
Public comment
Julianna Langlois, the new extension educator in Aitkin County, introduced herself to the board and handed out some documents pertaining to youth in Aitkin County.
Thirteen area youth will attend the Minnesota State Fair to exhibit livestock, eight youth will be showing general projects and seven more will attend for the state horse show. “It is quite a few more (youth) attending the state fair than usual,” said Langlois. “We have a younger crew coming along as well and the number should grow in the future.”
She said she grew up in Duluth and, “I was definitely a big part of 4-H in South St. Louis County.”
Sheriff’s department
An Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office preliminary budget presentation was given by Jen Twombly, communications administrator. Twombly will be taking over for Sue Coffman when she retires after 24 years of service.
Twombly said that not everything had been completely updated as of yet. “We don’t have new programs coming for 2023. Revenue continues to be down.” The jail will not be housing for other counties for the time being.
There has been an increase in gas prices and medical expenses for the jail and the Enbridge dollars from the previous year are no longer there. “It’s a story of lost revenues,” she said.
Commissioner Brian Napstad asked, “What was our budgeted fuel?” The answer was $68,000 for fuel in 2022 which included squad cars, boat, everything requiring fuel at the department.
Aitkin County Administrator Jessica Seibert is working with Administrative Assistant Brittany Searle to ensure salaries and benefits are up to date in the budget.
The Aquatic Invasive Species Funds Committee allocates money to the sheriff’s office in the amount of around $40,000 per year. Wedel asked if that was paid in a lump sum from AIS. Napstad responded, “I think it is budgeted and just transferred.” More discussion will be had at the AIS meeting.
Roads and Bridges
County Engineer John Welle presented the 2023 road and bridge preliminary budget with a series of slides pertaining to the budget and the 2023-2027 capital road improvement program. A $.5 million dollar road project is expected to be done in 2023.
The total operations budget revenue summary shows an 8.9% overall increase from this year. Maintenance is the bulk of operations budget expenditures by work section at $4,077,798 followed by administration at $624,091 and engineering at $649,307. The operations budget revenue was broken down into county state-aid highway revenue, $2,710,000; levy revenue, $1,788,321 and local non-levy revenue, $852,875. Expenditures had an increase of $577,300 from 2022. Improvements are needed on some county facilities and some equipment will need to be replaced.
Some costs were able to be decreased by eliminating contracts such as a crack seal contract which decreased costs by 8.7%.
The 2023-2027 Capital Road Improvement Plan identified improvements fall into one of four construction categories. The priority order for the project selection process is bridge replacement, pavement resurfacing/shoulder widening, gravel road reconstruction to paved road standards and gravel road improvement.
“Energy costs hit the department hard,” said Welle. He told the board, “In 2020 we paid 90 cents a gallon (for bulk diesel fuel), $2.36 per gallon in 2021and this February we paid over $3 a gallon. Last Wednesday it was at $3.93. “It’s wreaking havoc on our budget,” said Welle.
Welle showed a cost comparison, 15-inch corrugated metal culverts had a 2020 cost of $11.50 per foot and this year are $23.78. “Basically everything we buy has gone up by double digits,” said Welle.
“The state aid apportionment revenue shows that we have still been successful,” continued Welle. “From 2013 to 2022 actual numbers equate to about a 4.5% increase over that period.”
“We delayed as many equipment purchases as we could,” said Welle. The Palisade maintenance facility cold storage building needs improvements and $50,000 was budgeted but with cost increases $70,000 is now necessary. Welle told the board about other facility improvements needed in McGregor.
The overall equipment replacement schedule includes expected items and a diesel fuel tank replacement at the McGrath maintenance facility.
A bridge on Cty. Rd. 5 will need to be replaced. A $400,000 grant has been applied to fund the project.
“Look at how (the numbers) increased over the last five years, it’s about 5% per year,” said Welle. “I think we’ve been very responsible over the years with our levy increases.”
Money saving ideas were discussed. Napstad asked about changing the snow plowing policy and plow when the amount of snow on the roads is larger than 2-inches. Welle responded, “You can’t let ice build up on paved roads, you want to get snow off before it turns to ice.” Napstad said, “I can’t see any way we can recover from these increases.” Commissioner Don Niemi said, “I feel like the budget committee has done what they can in a very uncertain future.”
A capital road improvement presentation was deferred to the board meeting in September. Full information on this preliminary budget can be found within the agenda packet for this meeting on the county’s website.
Amish Community Cemetery
Kevin Turnock submitted a plan for the Amish Community Cemetery in place of Environmental Services Director Andrew Carlstrom.
A letter from Carlstrom to the board of commissioners stated, “The conditional use permit and preliminary plat was approved by the Aitkin County Planning Commission on July 18, 2022. The county board is responsible for final approval. Lakeside Township has provided a letter and is requesting the county board assume responsibility in the event the cemetery becomes abandoned or defaults in the future.”
Commissioner Ann Marcotte said there were a number of questions concerning the cemetery at the planning commission meeting where the application was approved to let the board make the final decision.
Discussion was had among board members relating to future abandonment of the cemetery and what that would mean for the county as far as responsibilities and cost for maintenance.
Turnock said, “If it were to happen, it could be addressed then and not put any conditions on this should the county approve it.”
Marcotte asked if the county would have access to the cemetery records. Turnock responded, “For a private cemetery, it is up to the private entity to maintain records and they are not required to provide them. Should it be abandoned, the county would make an inquiry and take over the maintenance and make a request for those records that are maintained by the private cemetery association.” The request was approved.
Anoka County
Community Corrections Director Kameron (Kami) Genz requested to enter into a juvenile detention center joint powers agreement/contract with Anoka County regarding the shortage of juvenile secure detention beds. “We use Anoka County Regional Juvenile Center mostly since the closing of ijc (Itaskin Juvenile Center) in Grand Rapids,” said Genz.
“We would have the availability of 365 days of guaranteed placement at Anoka Center,” Genz continued. The county would still have access to the facility if it went above the 365 days (one bed per day). It would just be additional costs at the end of year,” she said. “Just this year alone we have utilized Anoka County for a total of 380 days. All in all 425 beds this year.”
The parameters used for determining if a juvenile would need placement are: Are they a run risk, assaultive, vulnerable to others or others vulnerable around them. “We have a juvenile we are having a very difficult time placing - the juvenile has diabetes, some of the lower level facilities will reject the placement because they don’t have the capacity to address (some health care needs ) in the facility. The joint powers agreement and contract would guarantee that child had a bed.” The cost for Aitkin County to use Anoka County is $285 per day. There is not a sliding fee scale to recover some of the cost.
The request and contract was approved and Marcotte and Genz will be the advisory board.
Economic development
Economic Development Coordinator Mark Jeffers requested approval to submit a Leadership Boost Grant.
It was approved to submit the application for the grant through the Blandin Rural Boost Grant and is the first of three rounds of funding to supplement communications projects. The amount is $40,000 with no county match required.
Jeffers then requested to submit another attempt to be awarded the Department of Employment and Economic Development (Deed) child care grant going into the second round. The board approved application submission and if awarded, the grant would be used to try to reach new child care providers in the county as three of the 19 current providers will be retiring in the coming years. “We are hoping to gain interest to get some new applicants and some new child care providers in our area,” he said. There are matching funds for this particular grant that Aitkin County has already met.
Other business
A resolution, County VSO Operational Enhancement Grant program, was adopted. The grant must be used to provide outreach to the county’s veterans, assist in the reintegration of combat veterans into society and collaborate with other social service agencies, etc. for the purpose of enhancing services offered to veterans.
The commissioners approved a large assembly resolution for the White Pine Logging and Threshing Show in Williams Township Sept. 3-5 from 7 a.m.-midnight.
The Aitkin County Land Department applied for a Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (IRRRB) Grant to help cover the costs of demolishing a house within the city of Aitkin.
Unorganized township levies were set. The amount of road and bridge funds to be collected for 2023 is $46,000. Cemetery maintenance amounts for Shovel Lake Cemetery, $1,200; Hebron Cemetery, $1,500. Unorganized township fire protection sums to be levied total $32,000.
The board approved a fiscal recovery funds request. Originally, $33,000 was earmarked for this project and has been discussed with the facilities committee. The funds will be used to replace electrical panels in the Marcum House and the energy center at Long Lake Conservation Center. A quote of $12,922 was submitted by K&N Electric LLC to perform the work and the cost includes labor, materials, permit and inspections.
Seibert updated the board about working with department heads on a 2023 legislative policy document to get to the board at the next meeting for first review. “Most of my focus the last couple of weeks has been on the budget,” said Seibert who will bring the full budget as a whole to the board in the first meeting in September
Committees
Napstad attended the Snake River - One Watershed One Plan recently. He questioned how the group would be governed and said the group has different capabilities than a soil and water conservation district. “Look carefully at what you want to do in your plan before setting up a governing body. To bring swcd into the voting body weakens/lessens the body’s ability to do things,” he said.
SWCD’s members are elected, the watershed members are not, they are appointed by the county board. “When you appoint a watershed district manager or board, they have taxing authority, a sore spot with swcd,” said Napstad.
After discussion, the board decided to leave it as it is.
“We have seven watersheds in Aitkin County, what if each watershed district said ‘We’re going to have our own ordinance?’” Napstad continued, “When you get to that point in time when you’re thinking about governance, it’s not just a slam dunk, think about it. Make decisions prior to drafting documents.
Wedel told the board “At the Economic Development meeting, we were given two proposals by the new city administrator. One expending money to improve the old creamery lot for parking, the second was using eda dollars to buy private land for unknown reasons. I said, ‘These are city council initiatives,’ we just left it at that and the two council members on this board said you are right, doesn’t belong here, belongs to city council.” Niemi said, “The parking where the creamery is would be a nice deal.”
The board then held a closed session for labor negotiations. Minutes can be found at www.co.aitkin.mn.us. The next meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.