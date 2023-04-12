House for sale Metro

An Aitkin County assessor will attend the next Aitkin City Council meeting on April 17. Citizens are encouraged to attend to find out where valuations are headed. 

At the next Aitkin City Council meeting on April 17, Mike Dangers, an Aitkin County assessor, will present property valuation information. 

The city of Aitkin passes on the duties of property appraisals to the county. “The city chose three years ago to succeed that authority directly to the assessor’s office,” said council member Kathy Galliger during a regular Aitkin City Council meeting held on April 3. “It’s pretty common for townships and small cities to not have the staff to do that and work with the county assessor,” added city administrator Mike Skrbich. 

