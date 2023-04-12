At the next Aitkin City Council meeting on April 17, Mike Dangers, an Aitkin County assessor, will present property valuation information.
The city of Aitkin passes on the duties of property appraisals to the county. “The city chose three years ago to succeed that authority directly to the assessor’s office,” said council member Kathy Galliger during a regular Aitkin City Council meeting held on April 3. “It’s pretty common for townships and small cities to not have the staff to do that and work with the county assessor,” added city administrator Mike Skrbich.
“Anything he is going to convey is great information for the public to hear,” added council member Julie Miller. Citizens are encouraged to attend the next meeting to learn more information. “(Dangers) will probably give an overview of where values are going on various kinds of properties,” Galliger said.
The council will make a decision on renewing the arrangement with the county during the next council meeting.
Hospital
Riverwood Healthcare Center is in the process of having building materials delivered and had concerns that some deliveries may not arrive in time for spring road restrictions on Bunker Hill Drive.
“We talked about this at our last meeting,” said Skrbich. “They were fortunate. They got most of their structural steel here before road restrictions went on and they don’t want to take the risk of damaging that road so they’re going to wait to do the additional heavy hauling until after road restrictions are up.”
Creamery Lot
Skrbich brought up the possibility of getting an appraisal done for the city-owned property known as the old creamery lot. This property is located behind The Beanery. Another option previously discussed at council meetings is to turn the lot into a parking lot. No decision was made by the council.
Clogged Pumps
Lon Nicko, public works supervisor, addressed the council with concerns regarding citizens’ use and disposal of “flushable” wipes. These wet wipes may be listed as septic-safe and flushable, but they are not.
“We are getting a lot of plugged pumps because people are flushing the ‘flushable’ wipes and clothing articles,” explained Nicko. “Our pumps will move a lot of stuff but those things that aren’t supposed to be in the toilet are causing us big problems right now.” The best practice for using wet wipes is disposing of them properly in the trash. Other alternatives to using the wipes are using a toilet paper spray to wet the toilet tissue or installing a bidet.
Other business
The council approved the hiring of Kari Jacobson as an accounting clerk pending a background check.
The next Aitkin City Council meeting will be held on April 17 at 6 p.m. in the Aitkin Library’s community room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.