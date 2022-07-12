Housing was the topic of a special meeting held by Aitkin City Council on June 29.
A presentation was shown by Jim Illies with INH Property Management and Stan Gustafson of Growth Innovations. It featured a potential apartment complex on the corner of Fourth Street and Minnesota Avenue.
INH Property Management is the same company that manages the River Meadows complex in Aitkin and Growth Innovations owns the proposed lot.
Aitkin’s rental vacancy rate a few years ago was 1.4%, which is lower than the state and country average. “Nobody’s able to seem to find a place to rent,” said Gustafson. “If it is, it’s very short-lived.”
The concepts by INH showed a modern apartment complex with one and two-bedroom units.
“My one concern is that there’s no green space,” said council member Kathy Galliger. “If you wanted to have a dog, there’s no place for it to go to the bathroom.” Mayor Megan Workman added, “If you have a kid, there’s no place for (them) to go outside and play.”
Since the proposed design does not include three-bedroom units, the target demographic is not necessarily large families but working professionals who want to rent for shorter terms. “The reality is, it’s not going to be desirable for kids (and) not going to be real desirable for families or pets because the amenity isn’t there,” said Illies.
No decision was made on the proposed apartments as the council has questions on parking logistics and financial logistics. “That’s my biggest concern …” said Galliger. “Is it right for the city now financially?” The city is not financially responsible for the project. However, the revenue from property taxes could be delayed.
Apartments by Riverwood
The second presentation was by Craig Jouppi from AMI Consulting Engineers and Bill Wilson from Advance Acquisition. This presentation was a short update on where the proposed apartment complex, located across from Riverwood Healthcare Center, is at in its planning process.
The proposed concept includes 60 apartment units inside of a bent v-shaped building with over 90 parking spots available in a mixture of underground and surface areas.
The apartments available would be studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. Other potential amenities include a community garden, green space and walking trails.
TIF and Abatement
Sharon Sweeney of David & Drown Associates gave an overview of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) and tax abatement options which are used for different real estate development costs or public subsidies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.