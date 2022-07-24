There were 26 fire calls in June and July is busy already, according to Garrison Fire Chief Bruce Breun, who brought some requests to the Garrison City Council meeting July 12.
Breun asked the council to approve the purchase of a floating pump for the fire department. The department has two portable pumps, but the floating pump is relatively small and can be carried by one person. The floating pump can operate in one inch of water, Breun said, as well as fill tanker trucks at the fire station. The purchase was approved.
The council passed a resolution accepting donations from the Garrison Firemen’s Relief Association in the amounts of $3,000 and $4,000 to go into the fire equipment fund.
Breun also asked that pay be raised for the firefighters. They currently get $15 per hour for fire calls and $10 an hour for training.
“No other fire department pays differently for calls and training,” Breun said, asking that the pay be $18 per hour across the board. This was approved.
The last item for the fire department was the new job description and posting for the fire chief position, as Breun is retiring this fall. The council approved the job description and decided to post the position internally for seven days.
A public hearing was held regarding Riverwood Healthcare Center’s request to access the city’s unused bonding capacity for its expansion project. Tom Mayfield of National Healthcare Capital was present to talk about the project and answer any questions.
With no liability to the city of Garrision, Riverwood is able to tap into a lower interest rate. The city would be a conduit issuer.
“We want the council comfortable with the paperwork,” said Mayfield, who has also approached the cities of Aitkin, McGregor and Tamarack. Those cities approved the request, which was also approved by the Garrison council.
The city’s new shoreland management ordinance was approved in June, but had to be presented July 12 by resolution because a full council is needed to enact the ordinance.
Other business
• Final touches were put on the Aug. 2 Community Night Out which will be held at the city park Lions pavilion from 5-6:30 p.m. Participants will bring dishes to share and the city will supply brats, hot dogs, chips, watermelon and beverages.
• Filing for city offices will be held from Aug. 2-16 at city hall. Terms up for election are Mayor Loren Larson, city clerk/treasurer Kristi Risnes and new council member, Aaron Eckhout, who was filling the term of the late Bill Stimac.
• Since the primary election will be held on Aug. 9, when the council holds its next regular meeting, the time was moved from 5:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
• It was noted that the city celebration, Play Days, will be held July 22-24.
