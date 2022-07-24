Garrison Fire Department

The Garrison Fire Department held training on engine pumps and drafting July 17.

 Garrison Fire Department Facebook photo

There were 26 fire calls in June and July is busy already, according to Garrison Fire Chief Bruce Breun, who brought some requests to the Garrison City Council meeting July 12.

Breun asked the council to approve the purchase of a floating pump for the fire department. The department has two portable pumps, but the floating pump is relatively small and can be carried by one person. The floating pump can operate in one inch of water, Breun said, as well as fill tanker trucks at the fire station. The purchase was approved.

