Mia Thibodeau

Mia Thibodeau addressed Aitkin City Council on behalf of Riverwood Health Care Center during a regular meeting held on Jan. 17.

Ultimately it will be the taxpayers of Aitkin who decide if a local sales tax is to be implemented. However, Aitkin City Council passed a resolution during a regular meeting on Jan. 17, which is the first step to the proposed local sales tax. 

The expected estimated revenue is said to be around $600,000 annually. 

