Ultimately it will be the taxpayers of Aitkin who decide if a local sales tax is to be implemented. However, Aitkin City Council passed a resolution during a regular meeting on Jan. 17, which is the first step to the proposed local sales tax.
The expected estimated revenue is said to be around $600,000 annually.
“Overall, it’s the same thing we were working on last year. We got this to the finish line, but we didn’t get across because (the legislature) ended the legislative session,” noted City Administrator Mike Skrbich.
If there is approval from the legislature, the proposed tax will be on a future election ballot for voters to decide.
“If (Aitkin voters) vote to have it … then it will be. If they don’t, then it will not be,” said Mayor Megan Workman. “If the people can make the decision on this, let’s move forward and let them choose. And if they don’t want it, so be it,” added council member Jason Henke.
Sales tax uses
The ways a local sales tax can be used has recently changed. “It can only be used for a public project,” said Skrbich. The administrator explained that it is more likely to be approved by the legislature for regional projects, not just ones that impact only the city of Aitkin.
“The council went through and decided that the two most important things we could use it for would be building a public safety building that would
include all the city’s operations in one location … The other thing we thought was to get some money and put it into the park (project),” said Skrbich.
“One of the other benefits to having that revenue stream, especially for the park, is that we can apply for matching grants as well, which we can’t do at this point because we don’t have a revenue stream,” explained Workman.
“The public building side, that’s pretty much the foundation of this whole proposal and a very important thing to be spending the money on,” said Skrbich.
Council member Julie Miller said she found “an article where the city of St. Paul is proposing a 1% sales tax levy as well.” This article explained that St. Paul would use the sales tax for its streets.
“My question is, why can St. Paul spend this on roads and we can’t?” asked Miller.
“All I know is that when we provided that same type of a narrative on how we would like to use the money, (an advisor) said you can’t do that,” replied Skrbich. “Maybe there is some mitigating factor, I do not know.”
“Maybe St. Paul is historic and they find that more regionally significant,” said Skrbich.
Aitkin Police Chief Paul Ryan was asked for an overview of the condition of the police department building.
“Now that I don’t have a waterfall in there, it’s a lot better,” said Ryan. He also noted that the boiler is old, there are issues with the outside fascia and a leak in the evidence collection room.
When it went to a vote, the council ultimately passed the resolution for a local sales tax with only council member Chris Dotzler voting no.
Riverwood Healthcare
Mia Thibodeau from Fryberger Law Firm addressed the council on behalf of Riverwood Healthcare Center.
“Minnesota law allows municipalities to issue obligations and loan [lend] the proceeds to certain nonprofits to promote development within your municipality,” explained Thibodeau. “The one we closed in December (2022) ... is going to be a new surgery addition to the hospital and some remodeling of the current surgery space at Riverwood.
“And you weren’t alone. There were three other municipalities that issued obligations to help finance that project: Garrison, Tamarack and McGregor.”
“It’s a big investment in our community. It’s going to bring a lot of new jobs here and hopefully, somehow beyond this, we’ll be able to work on housing initiatives,” said Skrbich.
The council approved the requests from Riverwood Healthcare Center.
Winter Wonderama
“This will be our second annual Wonderama event,” said Aitkin Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Taylor Erickson. “Our goal is to promote some of the winter recreation that Aitkin has to offer.”
The event on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 2-4 p.m. will include kids’ games, a scavenger hunt, snowshoeing and bonfires.
The council approved the event permit.
Other business
A new accounting clerk and a part-time liquor store clerk were approved for hire.
The council approved a land use consulting service with Jerry Bohnsack. Bohnsack is a municipal consultant planner with Placid Lake Advisors Inc.
The previous council minutes from Oct. 17 were amended to change a gambling permit request from the Aitkin Sno-Drifters snowmobile club to reflect the correct name of the location as The Locker Room.
Previous meeting minutes can be found online at www.ci.aitkin.mn.us.
The next Aitkin City Council meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 6.
